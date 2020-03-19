government-expects-more-than-two-million-short-time-workers

USA: Scarce 40 Percentage of seriously ill people between 20 and 54 Year old

In the US, just under 40 Percentage of coronavirus infections due to the severity of their Covid – 19 – disease in hospitals must be treated to the younger age group of 20- to 54 – year-olds . The “New York Times” reports, citing figures from the US authority “Centers for Disease Control and Prevention” (CDC) .

An “early snapshot” of the crisis call the CDC their evaluation of just under 2500 cases. 508 of those infected therefore needed inpatient treatment , 38 Pr percent of them were between 20 and 54. Of the 121 According to these figures, almost half of the adults who needed intensive care were adults under 65 years.

The numbers confirmed that the likelihood of a severe or even fatal course of the disease is greatest in the oldest patients . Nevertheless, he shows that adults of all ages find it difficult to use Covid – 19 could get sick.

The NYT quotes Stephen S. Morse, an epidemiologist at the Mailman School of Public Health (Columbia University), who emphasizes the relevance of this information for everyone: “It will not only affect the elderly, but people from 20. You have to be careful, even if you think that you are young and healthy. “

Twelve percent of intensive care patients are between 20 and 44 Year old.

The cases examined are no longer returnees from China or Japan, but people who have contracted infection within the USA . 4226 Cases of this type were therefore a total of between 12. February and 16. March reported, of which almost 1896 with age information.

Of these were according to the NYT

six Percent older than 85 years,



25 percent between 65 and 84



18 percent between 55 and 64



18 percent between 45 and 54



29 percent between 20 and 44

Only five percent are 19 years old and younger. Only one percent of the youngest would have gone Hospital required, nobody in the intensive care unit.

The report calls 44 deaths, 15 of the deceased are 85 or older, 20 between 65 and 84, nine between 20 and 64.

The data basis of the report did not contain any information about possible previous illnesses. Some of the patients are still sick and data are missing for many patients. The fact that so few people are being tested also leads, according to the CDC, to be only a first impression of the crisis.