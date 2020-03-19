Science
Government expects more than two million short-time workers
In the virus crisis, the Federal Government expects an unprecedented number of over two million short-time workers . For economic reasons alone, 2, 15 Millions of employees rely on short-time allowance, according to a draft regulation by the Ministry of Labor, the news agency Reuters was available.
In addition, there will be more in December 200. 00 0 employees, who received short-time work benefits from seasonal greens. The additional expenditure of the Federal Employment Agency (BA) is estimated at around ten billion euros. The authority currently has reserves of around 26 billion euros.
The highest number of short-time workers has so far been in the crisis 2009 with around 1.4 million. With the regulation, the government implements the agreed relief for short-time work , with which they are responsible for the economic consequences of the virus crisis Wants to cushion companies and employees.
Future companies can already register short-time work if a tenth of the employees are affected. In addition to the short-time allowance, the BA also pays the social contributions that companies have previously paid for short-time work.
The regulation should be adopted by the cabinet on Monday . According to the draft, the government assumes that these new rules will reduce the number of persons entitled to short-time work benefits by approximately 1, 15 million increased. According to current law, without these facilities, about one million short-time workers were expected. (Reuters)
Chancellor Merkel on the phone with Prime Minister Morawiecki of Poland
Chancellor Angela Merkel and Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki called each other at noon Measures exchanged by their countries in the coronavirus crisis. The spokesman for the federal government, Steffen Seibert, announced.
One topic was the economic consequences of the pandemic. Both heads of government agreed on the importance of a functioning internal market in which goods can flow freely.
As for the situation on the German-Polish border, the Polish government will introduce new procedures and is confident that it will be able to reduce the traffic jams at the border.
USA: Scarce 40 Percentage of seriously ill people between 20 and 54 Year old
In the US, just under 40 Percentage of coronavirus infections due to the severity of their Covid – 19 – disease in hospitals must be treated to the younger age group of 20- to 54 – year-olds . The “New York Times” reports, citing figures from the US authority “Centers for Disease Control and Prevention” (CDC) .
An “early snapshot” of the crisis call the CDC their evaluation of just under 2500 cases. 508 of those infected therefore needed inpatient treatment , 38 Pr percent of them were between 20 and 54. Of the 121 According to these figures, almost half of the adults who needed intensive care were adults under 65 years.
The numbers confirmed that the likelihood of a severe or even fatal course of the disease is greatest in the oldest patients . Nevertheless, he shows that adults of all ages find it difficult to use Covid – 19 could get sick.
The NYT quotes Stephen S. Morse, an epidemiologist at the Mailman School of Public Health (Columbia University), who emphasizes the relevance of this information for everyone: “It will not only affect the elderly, but people from 20. You have to be careful, even if you think that you are young and healthy. “
Twelve percent of intensive care patients are between 20 and 44 Year old.
The cases examined are no longer returnees from China or Japan, but people who have contracted infection within the USA . 4226 Cases of this type were therefore a total of between 12. February and 16. March reported, of which almost 1896 with age information.
Of these were according to the NYT
- six Percent older than 85 years,
- 25 percent between 65 and 84
- 18 percent between 55 and 64
- 18 percent between 45 and 54
- 29 percent between 20 and 44
Only five percent are 19 years old and younger. Only one percent of the youngest would have gone Hospital required, nobody in the intensive care unit.
The report calls 44 deaths, 15 of the deceased are 85 or older, 20 between 65 and 84, nine between 20 and 64.
The data basis of the report did not contain any information about possible previous illnesses. Some of the patients are still sick and data are missing for many patients. The fact that so few people are being tested also leads, according to the CDC, to be only a first impression of the crisis.
Great Britain partially withdraws troops from Iraq
Great Britain withdraws part of its soldiers from Iraq because of the coronavirus pandemic. There is “less training need” for the Iraqi security forces. and also a break in the training missions of NATO and the international coalition, announced the Ministry of Defense in London. It was therefore decided to send some of the staff back to the UK. (AFP)
Economists firmly anticipate recession
According to leading economists, the corona crisis will plunge Germany into a potentially very severe recession. Four well-known economic research institutes published their forecasts on Thursday, they all expect a shrinking economic performance this year. It remains open how severe the Corona crisis will be. The range of forecasts ranges from minus 0.1 to minus 9 percent, depending on the global course of the pandemic in the coming months. A glimmer of hope: Most economic researchers expect a rapid upswing after the end of the crisis.
For the near future, however, the forecasts mean that the corona crisis could hit German companies harder than the financial crisis 2009 . At that time, gross domestic product had shrunk by 5.7 percent. Since then, the German economy has experienced a long upswing, which has already 2019 has weakened significantly. In addition to the corona crisis, there is concern about a new sovereign debt crisis in Europe. The euro zone had been threatened by bankruptcies as a result of the global financial crisis 2010 kept in suspense for several years. (dpa)
Laschet: Everyone in NRW can prevent curfews
After numerous measures to containment of the coronavirus are in North Rhine-Westphalia curfews are still possible. “It is up to everyone to prevent curfews,” said Prime Minister Armin Laschet (CDU) in Düsseldorf. The number of infections is expected to increase further. The state government is analyzing whether the infection curve is flattening in view of the numerous measures. Public life and the fundamental rights of citizens are already at rest have been severely restricted, says Laschet. (dpa)
No physical examinations for care level until September
In order to protect those in need of care from infection, no physical examinations will be carried out until September to classify them into a level of care. “This should be done according to the file,” said Health Minister Jens Spahn. The regular regular counseling visits required by law would also be suspended.
Spahn: No personnel key applies to nursing homes in crisis
Personnel keys and other requirements, such as the proportion of specialists, should also be suspended for a limited period of time – without reducing remuneration for the homes. Suspected cases of infection in homes should be reported to the long-term care insurance funds . Then it should also be ensured that other personnel are to be organized as replacements.
Spahn: Care-Tüv is suspended
Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) announces first measures in a press conference on the subject of care and the situation of employees in the industry in Berlin. “Among other things, this means that the nursing inspection, in which the quality of facilities is checked, is initially suspended.” Indications of grievances should be investigated further.
Spahn and the care representative of the federal government, Andreas Westerfellhaus , had previously consulted with care associations about the care of those in need of care and relief for homes and staff.
Bundeswehr lie 50 Requests for administrative assistance before
( Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer says that the Bundeswehr will do everything “in our power” to curb the spread of the virus. But it also warns of too high expectations. AKK points out that the Bundeswehr and its hospitals with around 3000 doctors are only a small part of the health care system.
The Bundeswehr is already supporting crisis management primarily with the procurement of medical equipment, says AKK. There are already 50 Requests for Mutual assistance, of which 13 would be met. “In the current situation, quick decisions are important,” says Kramp-Karrenbauer. “We will support as long as we do to be needed.”
BING! That is the sound of home office, the news arrives on the laptop and cell phone every second. News from the Corona front, agreements for the working day, everyday and alarming, funny and sad. As if astronauts spinning through space, the decoupled workers continuously send messages to the supposedly leaderless mother ship and the other satellites, hello, here I am, I am still alive.
We can and will deliver what we need!
Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (CDU) about possible help from the Bundeswehr
Kramp-Karrenbauer: Hundreds of reservists can be deployed immediately
The Minister of Defense says that in addition to the procurement of material and the provision of capacities for the care of patients in Bundeswehr hospitals, the pool of reservists an important component of the Bundeswehr’s aid options . The troop has around 75. 00 0 servants who can be contacted immediately. Round 2300 have already reported, of which about 900 due to their previous experience can be used. They wanted to create structures beyond the medical order that would allow the reserve to make useful contributions, “says Kramp -Karrenbauer. “It will matter, especially if the crisis lasts longer.”
The coronavirus crisis demands more care from people. For the sick, for the weak, for children. But the work is mostly underpaid, often unpaid, apparently invisible. And: It is almost always women's work. Long before the outbreak of the corona virus, according to the OECD, women in Germany had the main burden of bringing up children and caring for relatives, almost 80 percent of this Tasks are done by women.
Kramp-Karrenbauer: fight against the “marathon” virus
Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (CDU) said in a press conference: “We all have to be aware that the fight against the virus is a marathon. ” At the moment, the Bundeswehr is not yet so challenged. But when the civilian forces reached their limits, the Bundeswehr would be ready for action.
It is a race against time, which the scientists are currently delivering: While the coronavirus is spreading worldwide and the number of infected and deadly is increasing rapidly, numerous laboratories and companies are researching a vaccine. At least 47 research teams work the Association of Researching Pharmaceutical Companies (vfa) estimates that the discovery of a new vaccine is under high pressure.
Olympic fire in mini celebration handed over to Tokyo
The Greek Olympic Committee (HOC) gave the Olympic fire to the on Thursday Organizers of the upcoming games in Tokyo handed over. Because of the corona crisis, only a mini-ceremony took place in the marble Panathinaikon stadium – the venue for the first games of modern times 1896 – instead of. “We hope that the Olympic flame will extinguish the virus,” said HOC President Spyros Kapralos. The fire is now brought to Japan in a special lamp by plane .
took in front of empty stands only a few members of the HOC and representatives of Tokyo participated in the handover. The flame was taken over by the former swimmer Naoko Imoto, who currently lives in Greece. Yoshiro Mori, the president of the Tokyo Organizing Committee, had not come to Athens because of the risk of infection and sent a video message to the Greeks and the world of sport. He regretted that the planned celebrations could not take place in Athens. Tokyo will be ready for the games. “At the 24. July will light the fire in Tokyo, ”Mori assured.
Meanwhile, the Japanese finance minister and former Prime Minister Taro Aso described the Tokyo games in a parliamentary committee “cursed. This is not a sentence the press would like to hear, but it is true, ”said Aso, who at the games 1976 in Montreal was a member of the Japanese shooting team . Aso hopes for a situation “in which everyone can at least come to Japan safely and happily. But the question is how we do it. ”Japan cannot achieve this on its own.
One day after the ignition of the fire on 12. The traditional torch relay through Greece was canceled in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The four-month torch relay is still planned in Japan, but the organizers have the most celebrations deleted, in addition, people on the roadside should keep their distance from others. If this does not happen, the run could be stopped. The summer games in Japan's capital are said to be from 24. July to August 9th. (dpa)
