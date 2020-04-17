Glycinates Market Comprehensive Study Explore Huge Growth in Future- BASF, Solvay, Ajinomoto, Clariant, Albion Laboratories etc

Glycinates Market Overview:

The Glycinates Market size is expected to witness significant gains owing to business expansion and introduction of various technologies in the market. Increasing its usage in Food & Beverage industries should drive Glycinates market size. The global glycinates market is expected to reach USD 1470.98 billion by 2025, from USD 929.91 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Further, Identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges, opportunities and entry strategies for various companies in the Global Glycinates Industry. Glycinates are known as glycine chelates having good skin compatibility and foaming properties. These minerals are prepared with the help of amino acid and other high-quality chemicals to ensure the best quality of glycinates. Owing to their accurate composition, health benefits and effectiveness, demand for glycinates is high among consumers. Glycinates are used in farming and agriculture industries to feed chicken and cattle in order to provide important nutrients for their growth.

Major Market Players covered in the Market are:

BASF, Solvay, Ajinomoto, Clariant, Albion Laboratories, Shijiazhuang Donghua Jinlong Chemical, Galaxy Surfactants, Novotech Nutraceuticals, Schaumann, Dunstan Nutrition, Aliphos, Chaitanya Chemicals Provit, Shanghai Greenearth Chemicals Co.,Ltd., Pinnacle Bioceuticals LLP and Glenmark Generics, Ltd.,PerfectIn PTFE Solution CO., LTD., China Skyrun Industrial CO., LTD., Guangzhou Quanto Chemical Co.,Ltd. and BALAJIAMINES, LTD., Purina Animal Nutrition and ForFarmers NV, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Dunstan Nutrition, Solvay, Schaumann, Clariant, Albion Laboratories, Galaxy Surfactants, Aliphos, Chaitanya Chemicals, Provit (Poland), and Novotech Nutraceuticals

By Type (Magnesium Glycinate, Zinc Glycinate, Calcium Glycinate, Copper Glycinate, Manganese Glycinate, Sodium Glycinate, Others), By Form (Dry, Liquid), By Application (Pharmaceuticals/ Nutraceuticals, Food Additives, Feed Additives, Personal Care Products, Others),



Based on regions, the Glycinates Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising demand from supplements & preventive healthcare products sectors

Growth of feed & personal care industries

Increasing awareness about precision nutrition techniques

Mineral deficiency among consumers

High R&D costs

Competitive Analysis: Worldwide Glycinates Market

Global Glycinates Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. The report includes market shares of Glycinates Market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

What Information does this report contain?

Customer behaviour Analysis, Explorable Revenue Sources. Customized Geographical Data Based on Customers as well as Competitors. Analysis of GlycinatesMarket Size and CAGR between the Forecast Periods. We present data in statistic form that lays out a clear understanding and a better perspective on the market. End-users analysis to define Glycinatesmarket strategy Country and regional breakdown by micro and macro economic factors. Former, on-going, and projected market analysis in terms of volume and value Assessment of niche Glycinatesindustry developments Testimonials to companies in order to fortify their foothold in the market

