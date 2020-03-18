Glucometer Market CAGR of 11.67%| Dexcom, Inc., Health Arx Technologies Pvt. Ltd., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Competition analysis has been given high importance while preparing this Global Glucometer Market report. A market analysis has turned into a vital piece of every business to settle on smart choices in the organizations which have been viably carried by experienced analysts. Market expectations for likely development openings have been mentioned clearly in this Glucometer Market research report. This market report provides best solutions for strategy development and implementation depending on client’s needs to extract tangible results. Businesses can bring about an absolute knowhow of general market conditions and tendencies with the information and data covered in this Glucometer Market report.

Global Glucometer Market By Device Type (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring), End-User (Hospitals, Clinics), Components (Meters, Test Strips, Lancets, Sensors, Receivers), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026 Global Glucometer Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 11.65 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 28.19 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 11.67% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to growing concern regarding health of the individuals.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently present in the global glucometer market Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG; Abbott; Dexcom, Inc.; Health Arx Technologies Pvt. Ltd.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; LifeScan, Inc.; Bayer AG; Truworth Health Technologies Pvt. Ltd.; Dr.Morepen; Medtronic; Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.; ARKRAY, Inc.; Bionime Corporation; Rossmax International Ltd.; AgaMatrix; ACON Laboratories, Inc.; Trividia Health, Inc. and Medisana GmbH are few of the major competitors currently working in the glucometer market.

Glucometer also known as blood glucose monitoring system/devices are diagnostic devices that are used for early and timely detection of the levels of glucose in the blood of a patient. These devices consist of a lancet, strips and meters for monitoring of the glucose levels, where the strips are dipped with blood and inserted into the monitoring meter which displays the blood glucose levels.

Segmentation: Global Glucometer Market

By Device Type (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose, Continuous Glucose Monitoring), End-User (Hospitals, Clinics)

(Meters, Test Strips, Lancets, Sensors, Receivers) By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Competitive Analysis:

Global glucometer market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of glucometer market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers

Rise in the levels of diabetic population worldwide globally is one of the major factors driving the market growth

Benefits associated with the usage of the product such as quicker and accurate test results; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraint

High cost of the devices is expected to hinder the market growth

