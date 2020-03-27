glorious-times-for-dopers

Times of crisis are known to produce the best and the worst in people. In sports, the best in coronavirus times has so far been shown in the many aids, for example in the form of donations to hospitals, and the worst in the hesitant attitude of many associations when it came to canceling lucrative competitions in the interests of the common good at an early stage. But it will soon get worse. Because of the global emergency, some ambitious athletes will be tempted to make profit – by doping unrestrained.

At least that is the fear of the renowned anti-doping expert Fritz Sörgel. “Of course, there is a risk that athletes now want to formally dope because of restricted or even completely suspended doping controls,” Sörgel told Tagesspiegel. In Germany too, the controls were suspended indefinitely due to the risk of infection by the corona virus. So Sörgel welcomes a possible set of instruments that the National Anti-Doping Agency Nada would now like to introduce.

The manipulation options are likely to be immense

With one Blood test method and video surveillance should also be possible during these times. The plan: The athletes are to be filmed as they drop a drop of blood onto a presumably coded test strip. This should then be sent to the German Sports University in Cologne, where the analysis laboratory evaluates the results. Sörgel considers the method a “great idea, even if the detection sensitivity of these tests is lower than in the commonly used blood or urine samples.”

Nevertheless, the question arises whether athletes use these control instruments can't handle it too easily. A crucial part of these controls for the testers takes place in the dark. The route of the sample from the athlete's house to the Cologne analysis laboratory cannot be checked. The possibilities for manipulation are likely to be immense. On Friday, the Nada could not give any details about the possible procedure and how it wants to prevent manipulation. The whole thing, the foundation said, has yet to be determined.

“I have difficult times,” says anti-doping expert Sörgel, “you also have to do things that may not 100 – have a perfect security against counterfeiting. “And difficult times have certainly begun.