Global Zinc Market Revenue 2020: Bnmc, Nonfement, Korea Zinc, Young Poong, Lee Kee Group, Toho Zinc, Vedl, Nyrstar Nv

Primitive Vendors included in the Zinc market are:

Zhuzhou Smelter Group Company Limited

Mcchngc

Youser

Sichuan Hongda Co., Ltd

Yunnan Luoping Zinc&electricity Co.,ltd

Zijin Mining

Yuguang Zinc Industry

Yunnan Chihong Zn&Ge Co.,ltd

Bnmc

Nonfement

Korea Zinc Co. Ltd.

Young Poong

Lee Kee Group

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd.

Toho Zinc Co Ltd

Nuova Samim

Vedl

Nyrstar Nv

The Zinc Market can be divided into Product Types:

Zn99.995

Zn99.99

Zn99.95

Zn99.5

Zn98.7

Other

The Application can be segmented as follows:

Die Casting Alloy

Battery Industry

Dyeing

Pharmaceutical

Rubber Industry

Chemical Industry

Other

Key Regions discovered in this report are:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Additionally, the report focuses on a regional and globalize evaluation of the Zinc market. The region-wise study of the global Zinc market unfolds important regions like Europe, China, Japan, India, the USA, and southeast Asia. The report incorporates a comprehensive analysis of different players and distributors. It studies Zinc market size, competitive scenarios, and industry chain structure in detail.

