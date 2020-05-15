Uncategorized
Global Wound Dressings Market 2020 Development Strategies, Investment Analysis And Future Growth Opportunities Till 2026|Smith & Nephew (UK), Alliqua.com (US), Mölnlycke Health Care AB (Sweden), ConvaTec Inc. (UK), Coloplast Pty Ltd (Australia), Medtronic (Ireland), Organogenesis Inc. (US), Medline Industries, Inc. (US), 3M (US), Derma Sciences Inc. (US), Hollister Incorporated (US)
Global Wound Dressings Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 8.49 billion to an estimated value of USD 14.81 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.
Some of the major players operating in global wound dressings market are KCI Licensing, Inc. (US), Integra LifeSciences (US), Smith & Nephew (UK), Alliqua.com (US), Mölnlycke Health Care AB (Sweden), ConvaTec Inc. (UK), Coloplast Pty Ltd (Australia), Medtronic (Ireland), Organogenesis Inc. (US), Medline Industries, Inc. (US), 3M (US), Derma Sciences Inc. (US), Hollister Incorporated (US), MiMedx (US), Johnson & Johnson Private Limited (US), Human Biosciences (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Systagenix (US), Genzyme Corporation (US) and Beiersdorf AG (Germany) among others..
Key Developments in the Market:
- In February 2018, Smith and Nephew launched a single use NPWT device, PICO 7 in Europe which will help in attracting the hard to heal patients.
- In 2016, Organogenesis launched a wound care medical device, PuraPly which is composed of a collagen sheet coated with 0.1% polyhexmethylenebiguanide hydrochloride, covers a wide range of acute and chronic wounds including pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, diabetic ulcers has named one of the “Top 10 Innovations in Podiatry”. It will capture a significant amount of global wound dressings market
Segmentation: Global Wound Dressings Market
- By Product
- Advanced Wound Dressings
- Foam dressings
- Hydrocolloids
- Hydrofiber
- Film dressings
- Alginates
- Collagen dressings
- Hydrogels dressings
- Wound contact layers
- Super absorbent dressings
- Traditional Wound Dressings
- Surgical tapes
- Anti-infective dressings
- Dry dressings.
- By Type
- Anti-microbial
- Non Anti-microbial
- By Wound Type
- Surgical wounds
- Burns
- Diabetic foot ulcers
- Pressure ulcers
- Venous ulcers
- Trauma
- Chronic wounds
- By End-Users
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Ambulatory surgical centers.
- By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
