The Global Wireless Infrastructure market was valued at USD 82 billion in 2019, and now it is projected to reach USD 120.88 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.7%, during the forecast period, 2020–2026. The anticipated growth of wireless networking technology and linked devices is also attributing to ongoing trends of BYOD, WYOD, cloud computing, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in telecom applications. With developing network and technology infrastructure among different industry verticals, demand for high-speed data transmission and connectivity has increased considerably. These factors are driving the market growth.

Wireless infrastructure is basically utilized in reference to mobile core network and Macrocell RAN. However, scope of application for this technology has developed since the recent past. Investment in development of high-tech wireless components and carriers has surged and these carriers are being utilized in HetNet wireless infrastructure, and heterogeneous networks such as Distributed Antenna System, small cell nodes, and Wi-Fi.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

Improvisation in communication networks and high-tech infrastructure in several end-use industries is a result of higher demand for quicker transmission of information. This factor is projected to drive the market growth, during the forecast period.

Industry verticals such as Telecomm & IT, government, and BFSI are using wireless infrastructure and communication solutions at a global scale to implement smooth functioning of the business and to be able to do daily activities without interruption and in an efficient manner. The rise in adoption is further expected to bolster the market growth.

Rising focus of major companies to provide wireless infrastructure not only in urban; however, also rural or remote areas with the support of the government is another major factor projected to fuel growth of the global wireless infrastructure market.

High R&D expenditures are expected to hinder the growth of the market over the forecast period. Along with this, patent tightening influences, and copyright acts are key factors that could restrain market growth to some extent.

The advent of 5G technology is anticipated to foster opportunities for existing players in the global market.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players include Qualcomm Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (Shenzhen, Guangdong), Ericsson (Sweden), Samsung (Japan), and ZTE Corporation (China).

The Global Wireless Infrastructure Market has been segmented on the basis of:

Product Types

2G/3G

4G

5G

Technology

Macrocell Radio Access Networks (RAN)

Small Cells

Remote Radio Heads (RRH)

Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS)

Cloud RAN

Carrier Wi-Fi

Mobile Core

Backhaul modules

End-Users

Real Estate

Travel and Hospitality

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare

Retail

Gaming

Automotive

Others

Applications

Military Use

Civil Use

Regions

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Assumptions and Acronyms Used Research Methodology Wireless Infrastructure Market Overview Global Wireless Infrastructure Market Analysis and Forecast by Type Global Wireless Infrastructure Market Analysis and Forecast by Application Global Wireless Infrastructure Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel Global Wireless Infrastructure Market Analysis and Forecast by Region North Wireless Infrastructure Market Analysis and Forecast Latin Wireless Infrastructure Market Analysis and Forecast Europe Wireless Infrastructure Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Wireless Infrastructure Market Analysis and Forecast Middle East & Africa Wireless Infrastructure Market Analysis and Forecast Competition Landscape

