Global Water Soluble Fertilizers Market to Top USD 21 Billion by 2026

Findings from Facts and Factors report “Water Soluble Fertilizers Market By Crop Type (Horticultural crops, Turf & ornamentals, Field crops, and Others), By Type (Potassic water-soluble fertilizer, Phosphatic water-soluble fertilizers, Nitrogenous fertilizers, Micronutrients water-soluble fertilizers and Other) and By Application(Fertigation, Foliar and Other): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” states that the global Water Soluble Fertilizers market in 2019 was approximately USD 14.5 Billion. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% and is anticipated to reach around USD 21 by 2026.

Fertilizers are used for better plant growth and fertility. They provide essential nutrients to the roots which result in better plant growth. They mainly contain phosphorous and nitrogen-based chemicals in them.

The Government initiative to improve the process of growing food grains to satisfy the growing population need has led to the high use of soil fertility management. For the production of raw materials, the agricultural sector is growing immensely in many different industrial sectors. Such factors are projected to boost the growth of water-soluble fertilizers in the forthcoming years. In addition, the higher demand for water-soluble greenhouse fertilizers is anticipated in the forecast period to cause the growth of the water-soluble fertilizer industry. The rise in demand for organic foods is expected to limit the growth of the water-soluble fertilizers.

The demand for water-soluble fertilizers can be segmented into field crops turf & ornamentals, horticultural crops, and others. The growing demand for fruits & vegetables, horticultural crops are projected to become the market-leading category. There is a number of type of water-soluble fertilizers are available such as water-soluble potassium fertilizers, nitrogen fertilizers, water-soluble phosphatic fertilizers, micronutrients water-soluble fertilizers and others. It is predicted that nitrogen fertilizers are estimated to lead the market in the forthcoming time. It is mainly due to the inherent properties of the nitrogen which helps to grow a crop. On the basis of the application, the market is categorized into foliar, fertigation, and other applications. Fertigation is a majorly used application owing to its contribution to the fertility of plants.

The practice of various integrated agricultural methods such as management of soil fertility is projected to boost the water-soluble fertilizer market. To attain high turnover, developing countries such as India and China are concentrating on greenhouse farming. The water-soluble fertilizer business, ongoing research, and development. The continuous government support is projected to boost the water-soluble fertilizers sales in the forthcoming time. With 60% of global market share, Asia Pacific dominated the water-soluble fertilizer industry in 2016. In the Asia Pacific, demand for fertilizers is growing significantly due to the growing crop consumption from the rising population and fewer restrictions on fertilizer usage regulations.

In the near future Europe is estimated to raise the demand for water-soluble fertilizers. Strict government regulations for the use of traditional fertilizers and the high consumption of water-soluble fertilizers in the UK and Germany is projected to spur the growth of this sector in Europe in the coming years.

The Water Soluble Fertilizers Market key players are having intense rivalry in the market. The key prominent leaders of the Water Soluble Fertilizers are PotashCorp, Coromandel, Israel Chemical Ltd., Compo GmbH, CF Industries, Yara International Asa.,The Mosaic Company, Haifa, HebeiMonband., and QAFCO.

This report segments the Water Soluble Fertilizers market as follows:

Global Water Soluble Fertilizers Market: By Crop Type Segmentation Analysis

Horticultural crops

Turf & ornamentals

Field crops

Others

Global Water Soluble Fertilizers Market: By TypeSegmentation Analysis

Potassic water-soluble fertilizer

Phosphatic water-soluble fertilizers

Nitrogenous fertilizers

Micronutrients water-soluble fertilizers

Other

Global Water Soluble Fertilizers Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis

Fertigation

Foliar

Other

Global Water Soluble Fertilizers Market: Regional Segmentation Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe Germany The UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



