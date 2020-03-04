Global Water Quality Monitoring Systems Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.14% during the forecast period from 2020-2027

The global water quality monitoring systems market is expected to grow from USD 4.20 billion in 2019 to USD 7.29 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.14% during the forecast period from 2020-2027.

Water quality monitoring system is a set of fully integrated system comprising hardware units and programs that are used to monitor multiple water quality parameters. It is a reliable analytical system developed for optimization of water quality. The polluted water affects directly on the daily life, which has increased the demand for water quality monitoring systems.

Rise in water pollution due to industrialization is one of the key factor driving the demand for water quality monitoring system across the globe. In addition to this, increase in prevalence of waterborne diseases, and surge in government obligations, further boosting the growth of market, over the forecast period. However, high installation and maintenance costs, are some of the key factors hampering the growth of water quality monitoring system market over the forecast period.

The water quality monitoring systems market has been segmented on the basic of type, sales channel, application, and region. Type segment includes pH sensors, DO sensors, turbidity sensors, temperature sensors, and others. PH sensors segment held largest market share of 34.80% and valued at USD 509.3 million in 2019, due to its measuring the activity of the hydrogen ions in the solutions. Sales channel segment includes direct channel and distribution channel. Distribution channel segment held largest market share of 56.20% in 2019, due to growing adoption of online as well as retail store based product buying and easy to get the product of required specification at one place. Application segment includes utility, industrial, commercial, and residential. Utility segment held the largest market share of 33.96% in 2019, due to the technological proliferation of banking and financial processes. However the residential segment is anticipated to grow with highest CAGR of 7.94% during the forecast period. The market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. North America held the largest market share of 36.85% in 2019. The key contributing factors for this regional growth includes number of government initiatives and laws have helped in promoting the adoption of water quality monitoring systems in this region.

The major companies for the global water quality monitoring systems market are Pentair plc, Danaher Corporation, Xylem Inc., ABB Ltd, Shimadzu Corporation, Emerson Process Management Limited, Kuntze Instruments, Inc., HORIBA, Ltd., Swan Environmental Pvt. Ltd, Photonics (Hangzhou), Inc. ,YIWEN Environmental Science Technology Co.,Ltd, and Beijing Leader Kings Environment Security Technology CO.; LTD among others.

In October 2018, Pentair plc announced that it has developed the new technology that allow pool owners to stay connected while saving energy, maintenance time and conserving water at the International Pool and Spa.

In November 2018, Xylem Inc. has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ethiopia’s Ministry of Water, Irrigation and Energy (MoWIE) for future cooperation to help advance water security in Ethiopia

