Global Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Market 2020:Quantitative Analysis By Agfa-Gevaert Group., BridgeHead Software Ltd, Philips Healthcare Information Solutions, FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation

Vendor neutral archive (VNA) market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Increasing patient centric approach to offer enhanced care will create new opportunity for the market.

The major players covered in the vendor neutral archive (VNA) market report are

Hyland Software, Inc,

Agfa-Gevaert Group.,

BridgeHead Software Ltd,

Philips Healthcare Information Solutions,

FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation,

Dell Inc,

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY,

Mach7 Technologies Ltd,

Novarad,

IBM Watson Health,

Global Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Market Scope and Market Size

Global Vendor neutral archive (VNA) market is segmented of the basis of delivery mode, procurement mode, imaging modality, usage model, and player type. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of delivery mode, the vendor neutral archive (VNA) market is segmented into on- premise (On-Site) VNA, hybrid VNA, and fully cloud-hosted VNA. Based on procurement mode, the market is segmented into departmental VNA, multi-departmental VNA and multi-site VNA.



Vendor neutral archive (VNA) market, on the basis of imaging modality is segmented into angiography, mammography, computed tomography, digital fluoroscopy, digital radiography, magnetic resonance imaging, nuclear imaging, ultrasound and other imaging modalities.

On the basis of usage models, the vendor neutral archive (VNA) market is segmented into single department, multiple departments and multiple sites.

The market is also segmented on the basis of player type as PACS, independent software, and infrastructure.

