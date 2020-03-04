Global Underwater Acoustic Modems Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.90% during the forecast period from 2020-2027

The global underwater acoustic modems market is expected to grow from USD 64.12 million in 2019 to USD 149.77 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 10.90% during the forecast period from 2020-2027.

Underwater acoustic communication includes sending and receiving messages below water. Underwater communication is difficult due to factors such as multi-path propagation, time variations of the channel, small available bandwidth and strong signal attenuation, especially over long ranges. A modem is a device that modulates one or more wave signals to encode digital information for transmission. It demodulates signals to decode the transmitted information. The objective is to generate a signal that can be transmitted and decoded easily to reproduce the original data. Modems are used with any means of transmitting analog signals, from RF to microwaves to LEDs.

With the increase in off-shore oil & gas industry, monitoring pollution in water environment, collection of data from the bottom of the sea, detection of new objects, and transmission of data between the ships have become crucial and require proper communication. In addition to this, increasing demand for underwater acoustic modems for different application, further boosting the growth of market. Moreover, there is an increasing demand for high-capacity, reliable, underwater acoustic networks because a large volume of research conducted over the last decade to overcome difficulties in the propagation of information bearing signals through shallow water regions. Underwater modems are used in a variety of applications for data gathering and monitoring for marine applications. However, high cost and less awareness about underwater acoustic communication could hamper the market growth over the forecast period.

The market has been segmented on the basis of type, application and region. Type segment includes shallow water (up to 350 meters), medium range (up to 1500 meters), long range (up to 6000 meters), and full ocean range (up to 10000 meters). Shallow Water (up to 350 Meters) segment held largest market share of 41.09% and valued at USD 26.28 million in 2019. Application segment includes submarine communications, submarine wireless command and control, submarine data and file transfer, and other. Submarine communications segment held the largest market share of 48.34% in 2019. The market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. North America held the largest market share of 40.21% in 2019, owing to increased spending by the region’s defense sectors on communication services. The US is the major market for underwater acoustic modems in this region, where the growing adoption of underwater communication networks in both the marine and naval defense sectors augments the market’s growth prospects.

The major companies for the global underwater acoustic modems market are EvoLogics GmbH, Teledyne Marine, L-3 Oceania, DSPComm, Ocean Innovations, LinkQuest, Inc., Nortek, Underwater Technologies Center, AquaSeNT LLC., and Sonardyne among others.

In October 2018, DSPComm announced the launch of Aquacomm Gen2, the latest generation Acoustic modem, built on the same highly reliable and proven communication methodology built on the latest floating point DSPs to bring higher dynamic range and reliability.

