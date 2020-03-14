Global Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market Is Booming Worldwide | Kuehne + Nagel International AG; Yusen Logistics Co. Ltd.; HL International GmbH; XPO Logistics 

A Profession Intelligence Report published with the title Global Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market has given an in-depth information about Global Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market economy to readers.

This report makes readers aware about data which covers price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution among others. This will help readers to know about market key players in a better manner. The report comprises of regional development status, covering all the major regions of the world. This regional status shows size (in terms of value and volume), and price data for Global Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market.

Global Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market Report presents a dynamic vision to conclude and research market size, market hope and competitive environment. The study is derived from primary and secondary statistical data and consists of qualitative and numerical analysis.

The main company in this survey is: Kuehne + Nagel International AG; Yusen Logistics Co. Ltd.; HL International GmbH; XPO Logistics, Inc.; UPS Supply Chain Solutions Inc.; UTi Worldwide, Inc.; C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.; Transplace, LLC; Ryder System, Inc.; Exel (DHL Group); Flexport Inc.; Landstar System, Inc.; and FedEx Corporation.

Based on Service, the market is segmented into Domestic Transportation Management (DTM), International Transportation Management (ITM), Warehousing & Distribution (W&D), Valued added logistics (VAL), Dedicated Contract Carriage (DCC), Others,

Based on End use, the market is segmented into Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Automotive, Others, Roadways, Railways, Airways, Waterways,

Third-party logistics (3PL) is used by manufacturers, retailers, and whole sellers as an effective means of managing their logistics as opposed to having their own logistics. A 3PL company that manages logistics has proven to be comparatively more profitable as compared to a company-owned network. The core reason that drives this industry is the fact that companies want to increasingly improve their core competency. Logistics by itself can be a time-consuming affair and demands expertise and experience. Therefore, it ends up draining time and money for companies that manage their own logistics.

Outsourcing logistic calls for a smoother transaction, cost savings due to reduced staff & infrastructure and better risk assessment and troubleshooting issues by professionals who are experts. Based on data published on ‘2019 THIRD-PARTY LOGISTICS STUDY’ – it was identified that around 73% of 3PL end-users and additionally 91% of 3PL providers agree that this technology provides novel and inventive ways to improve logistics efficacy. The need for better inventory management and risk management lays demand on third party logistics. A major market restraint is the manufacturers lack direct control in the logistics framework, thus having to entirely rely on the 3PL.

As per the report the Third-Party Logistics (3PL) industry reached at its zenith till 2018. It is made after in-depth study of the market. The analysis reveals that the leading segments have established their reputation in the market and the insights will help them to come up with new strategies. In short this report will be valuable for those who have unbiased information about stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and supply, demand, and future predictions.

The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for regions namely; North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, and Asia Pacific after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors for the Global Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Market.

Research Methodology:

Primary Research:

The facts mentioned in the report is gathered from the Third-Party Logistics (3PL) industry experts. These experts are management organizations, processing organizations, analytic service providers of the industry’s value chain. Interviews are conducted with all these experts to take out quality information from them for knowing the future prospects of the market.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – industry experts such as CEO, vice presidents, marketing director, technology & innovation directors, founders and related key executives from various key companies and organizations in the Third-Party Logistics (3PL) industry have been interviewed to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study.

Secondary Research:

In the Secondary research crucial information about the industries value chain, total pool of key players, and application areas. It also assisted in market segmentation according to industry trends to the bottom-most level, geographical markets and key developments from both market and technology-oriented perspectives.

