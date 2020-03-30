Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market 2025:Industry Analysis By F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Siemens Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abbott laboratories, Bayer AG, bioMérieux

Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market is expected to reach USD 3.62 Billion by 2025, from USD 2.03 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 7.5 % during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The therapeutic drug monitoring market report is a window to the pharmaceutical industry which gives details about what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are. This report contains a chapter on the international therapeutic drug monitoring market and all its associated companies with their profiles, which provides helpful data pertaining to their outlook in terms of finances, product portfolios, investment plans, and marketing and business strategies.

With this, businesses can visualize the landscape about how the market is going to perform in the forecast years by gaining details on market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements.

Some of the major players operating in the global therapeutic drug monitoring market are Beckman Coulte, Bio-Rad Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Siemens Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abbott laboratories, Bayer AG, bioMérieux, Inc, Alere, Inc, Danaher Corporation, Theradiag, Tecan Trading AG, SQI Diagnostics, Sekisui Medical Co ltd, Quest Diagnostics, Myriad Genetics, Miraca Life Sciences, Merck Millipore, InSource Diagnostics, Exagen Diagnostics, Euro Diagnostica AB, Diasorinb SPA, Adaptive Biotechnologies, among others.

Competitive Analysis:

The global therapeutic drug monitoring market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of therapeutic drug monitoring market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

New technology and new diseases are expected to drive the market in the forecast period

Production of new drugs based on new technology.

Rising geriatric, cancer, HIV population and diabetes

Increased investment in research and development of membrane devices

Downward pricing pressure owing to its commodity nature

Market Segmentation:

By product

(consumables and devices),

By technology

(immunoassays, proteomic technologies),

By class of drugs

(antiepileptic, antiarrhythmic, immunosuppresants and others),

By Therapeutic areas

(alimentary tract, hematological disease, and others),

By End Users

(Hospital Labs, Labs and others),

By Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

