Global Tank Container Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.64% during the forecast period from 2020-2027

The global tank container market is expected to grow from USD 1.34 billion in 2019 to USD 3.27 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 11.64% during the forecast period from 2020-2027.

Tank container is a vessel of stainless steel enclosed by an insulation and protected with a layer of polyurethane and aluminum. The vessel is placed inside a steel frame. Tank container can be loaded from the top and unloaded from the bottom. A standard tank container consists of a manhole, and at least one valve on the top and one at the bottom. Tank containers are used in transportation and handling of liquid products such as chemicals, oil, and liquid food products.

The growth in the oil and gas demand is one of the main driving factors for the growth of tank container market. The demand for petroleum product have been continuously rising, which has results into the increasing need for tank container shipping services across the globe. Furthermore, the rising use of natural gas for power generation, propelling the growth of market. However, high prices of tank containers is anticipated to hamper the market growth over the forecast period.

The tank container market has been segmented on the basis of application and region. Application segment includes chemical industry, food and beverage industry, energy industry, and others. Energy industry segment held the largest market share of 38.12% and valued at USD 509.19 million in 2019. This is attributable due to higher volume of product storage needs and provides stacked systems which offer less handling and a safer hookup of multiple systems. The market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific held the largest market share of 41.27% in 2019. China is the fastest-growing region in the tank container market with the highest CAGR of 10.72% owing to steady demand for maintenance services. In China most tank containers are refurbished every year. Around 1,500 tanks were refurbished or remanufactured in China during 2014, compared to 600 in South Africa and 900 refurbished by operators in-house, according to Asian Tank Container Organization.

The major companies for the global tank container market are Welfit Oddy (Pty) Ltd., UBH International Limited, Nantong CIMC Smooth Sail Container Co., Ltd., CIMC Tank, Singamas Container Holdings Limited, Nantong Tank Container CO., Ltd., Seaco Global Ltd, CXIC Group Containers Co. Ltd., Yuchai Dongte Special Purpose Automobile Co. Ltd., and EXSIF Worldwide, Inc. among others. Many companies are focusing on the innovating the new products and integrating the advanced technologies such as telematics system monitors to track cargo to enhance the product efficiency.

In January 2020, CIMC Tank announced that it has entered into the UK market by launching a UK-based engineering and customer support centre with a market focus on intermodal tanks for the bulk transport of dangerous goods and food grade products.

In March 2019, Singamas Container Holdings announced that the company sold over half of its container manufacturing capacity.

