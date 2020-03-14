Global Stain Resistant Coatings Market To Register Remarkable Growth | Akzo Nobel N.V., DuPont, The Dow Chemical Company, 3M, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Nippon Paint Holdings Co

Global Stain Resistant Coatings Market By Chemistry (Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), Perfluoroalkoxy Polymer (PFA), Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE), Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF), Siloxane Copolymers); Technology (Water Based Stain Resistant Coating, Solvent Based Stain Resistant Coating); Application (Architectural Coatings, Cookware and Bakeware, Textile Softeners and Repellents, Electronics, Transportation); Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

The Global Stain Resistant Coatings Market accounted for USD 3.23 billion in 2016 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, Akzo Nobel N.V., DuPont, The Dow Chemical Company, 3M, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., BASF SE, Axalta Coating Systems, LLC, The Chemours Company, APV Engineered Coatings, ICL Performance Products, Crystalusion Limited, Dampney Company, Crypton LLC, Beckers Group, Nanotex, TEIJIN LIMITED, Tokushiki Co., Ltd, Rust-Oleum, and others.

Stain resistant coatings hold great performance in stain resistance and release and objects coated with them are easy to clean and appear for the longer time. It has its wide application in various fields including cookware and bakeware, architectural coatings, transportation, electronics, and textile softeners and repellents. Reduced maintenance costs of the substrate, and growing key end-user industries may act as the major driver in the growth of stain resistant coatings market. On the other side, highly capital intensive may hamper the market.

Major Market Drivers: Global Stain Resistant Coatings Market

Reduced maintenance costs of the substrate

Growing key end-user industries

Strong demand for stain resistant coatings in Asia Pacific

Environmental sustainability

Highly capital intensive

Market Segmentation: Global Stain Resistant Coatings Market

On the basis of chemistry, global stain resistant coatings market is segmented into polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), perfluoroalkoxy polymer (PFA), ethylene tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE), polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF), siloxane copolymers, and others.

On the basis of technology, the global stain resistant coatings market is segmented into water based stain resistant coating, solvent based stain resistant coatings, and others.

On the basis of application, the global stain resistant coatings market is segmented into architectural coatings, cookware and bakeware, textile softeners and repellents, electronics, transportation, and others.



Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Stain Resistant Coatings market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of Stain Resistant Coatings market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Stain Resistant Coatings players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Stain Resistant Coatings with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Stain Resistant Coatings submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

