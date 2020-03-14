Global Squalene Market To Register Remarkable Growth | Advonex International Corporation; Merck KGaA; Amyris; Sophim; Empresa Figueirense De Pesca, Lda

Global Squalene Market By Type (Animal Source, Vegetable Source, Biosynthetic), End-Use Industry (Cosmetic, Food, Pharmaceutical, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global squalene market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 282.66 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, Advonex International Corporation; Merck KGaA; Amyris; Sophim; Empresa Figueirense De Pesca, Lda; Nucelis; ARISTA INDUSTRIES; Green Health Nz Limited; Carbomer.com; Blueline Foods India Pvt. Ltd.; Coastal Group; CNLAB NUTRITION; Maruha Nichiro Corporation; Gracefruit Limited; Arbee Agencies; Vestan S.A.; www.squaleneindia.com among others.

Squalene is a chemical compound which is used for the extraction and manufacturing of squalane. This compound is commercially extracted from shark liver oil, although with restrictions on large-scale fishing of sharks has given rise to alternate sources of extraction such as plants and biosynthetic development. This compound is utilized in the production of various synthesis of animal and plant sterols that are commercially available for consumption.

Market Drivers:

Various features and benefits associated with the product regarding the human health acts as a market driver

Growth of demands for dietary supplements giving rise to greater demands for squalene; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

Overall growth of cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries subsequently increasing the demand for squalene

Rising R&D in the oncology segment along with the increasing expenditure on oncology medicine also augments the growth of this market

Rising awareness of the various beneficial properties of squalene such as strengthening of immune system, anti-aging, anti-oxidation and UV protection also acts as a major driving factor for this market growth

Market Restraints:

Concerns regarding the vulnerable nature of prices associated with the raw materials giving rise to overall product prices; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Lack of preference for adopting animal-sourced squalene is expected to hinder this market growth

Growing presence of regulations and limitations against fishing of sharks; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Squalene Market

By Type

Animal Source Shark Liver Oil

Vegetable Source Olive Oil Palm Oil Amarnath Oil

Biosynthetic GM Yeast



By End-Use Industry

Cosmetic

Food

Pharmaceutical

Others

Research objectives

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Squalene market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of Squalene market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Squalene players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Squalene with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Squalene submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

