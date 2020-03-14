Global Spunbond Market To Register Remarkable Growth | DuPont, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Mogul Co., Ltd., Yaolong Spun bonded Nonwoven Technology Co., Ltd, Quanzhou Golden Nonwoven Co.,ltd

Global Spunbond Market By Type (Fine Denier PET and Nylon), Nylon Raw Material (Adipic Acid and Caprolactam), Application (Automotive, Filtration, Rubber Belting/Hoses, Rubber Transfer Molding, Embroidery/Apparel, Composites, Carpet/Rugs, Agriculture, Electrical & Electronics, Textile, Home Furnishing, Tapes/Adhesives and Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global spunbond market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 11.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This Spunbond market report is designed with the scrupulous market analysis carried out by a team of industry experts, dynamic analysts, skilful forecasters and well-informed researchers. And not to mention, the report is amazingly characterized by using several charts, graphs and tables depending on the extent of data and information involved. What is more, influencing factors such as market drivers, market restraints and competitive analysis is studied with the SWOT analysis which is the most established tool when it comes to generate market research report. Businesses can achieve complete knowhow of general market conditions and tendencies with the information and data covered in this Spunbond report.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, DuPont, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Mogul Co., Ltd., Yaolong Spun bonded Nonwoven Technology Co., Ltd, Quanzhou Golden Nonwoven Co.,ltd., TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC., HuahaoNonwovens Co.,Ltd., Berry Global Inc., Radici Partecipazioni SpA, Kolon Industries, Inc., APEX Nonwovens, SHINKONG SYNTHETIC FIBERS CORP, Wenzhou Superteng Nonwoven Technology Co., Ltd, CEREX ADVANCED FABRICS, INC., Hadtex among others

Spunbond is a type of technology or process used for the production of nonwoven fabrics. The process uses many polymers such as polyester, polypropylene, polyethylene, polyurethane, polyamide, nylon and others. among all the types of polymers, polyester provides high tensile strength and heat stability and is therefore, more expensive as compared to other types of raw materials used.

The fabrics obtained from spunbond technology are strong and cannot be torn easily. The fabrics are used for a wide variety of products such as furniture, carpet backing, apparel interlinings, bedding and packing materials. Growing demand for sports equipment in developing countries is leading to growth in demand for global spunbond market.

Segmentation: Global Spunbond Market

Global spunbond market is segmented into three notable segments which are type, nylon raw material and application.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into fine denier PET and nylon. In July 2019, ZOLL Medical Corporation, a subsidiary of Asahi Kasei Group acquired all the assets of Mobilize RRS LLC. The acquired company will be dealing in high quality products and medicines helping the people in the treatments of sudden cardiac arrest.

On the basis of nylon raw material, the market is segmented into adipic acid and caprolactam. In July 2019, Berry Global Group, Inc. announced the acquisition of RPC Group Plc for a sum of USD 6500 million. The acquisition will help the company to become global supplier of protective solutions.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into automotive, filtration, rubber belting/hoses, rubber transfer molding, embroidery/apparel, composites, carpet/rugs, agriculture, electrical & electronics, textile, home furnishing, tapes/adhesives and others. In September 2017, DowDuPont (U.S.) announced the merger between Dow Chemical and Dupont in order to expand its business in the other business segments. This helped both the companies in expanding their business segment and offering wide range of products to become a leading edge in the market..



Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Spunbond market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of Spunbond market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Spunbond players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Spunbond with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Spunbond submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

