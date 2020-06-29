Global Sodium Sulfide Market Report 2020 with Coronavirus (Covid19) Effect Analysis | Solvay, Tessenderlo Group, PPG Industries

As we’re rapidly approaching the middle of the year, it’s a great time to look ahead at where we’re going and the Sodium Sulfide market Trends we’re likely to see more of in 2020. This report will look in more detail at some of the specific trends to look out for.

“Sodium sulfide is a yellow, solid flake with a sulfurous (rotten egg) smell. It is the name used to refer to the chemical compound Na2S but more commonly its hydrate Na2S.9H2O. Both are colorless water-soluble salts that give strongly alkaline solutions. It is usually obtained by heating sodium sulfate with coal or hydrogen. Sodium sulfide may be used in the making of colors and dyes. It can also be used in the manufacture of other chemicals, metals or in mining (ore processing) and in waste water, soil and process sludge treatment.

In the recent years, sodium sulfide capacity showed a trend of steady growth. At present, China, Europe and USA are the major manufacturing and consumption market in the world. China is the leading producer of sodium sulfide in the world, responsible for 55.95% production market share of world and the USA is second after China, estimated to account for about 14.50% production share in 2016. The major manufacturers of sodium sulfide are concentrated in Solvay, Tessenderlo Group, Nafine Chemical Industry, Shenhong Chemical and Longfu Group in the world.

The raw material of sodium sulfide is from mirabilite, China holds the worlds largest mirabilite reserves and has been focusing on expanding production capacities of sodium sulfide in order to meet the global demand.

Due to reasons such as environmental protection, sodium sulfide manufacturer with environmental problems meets increase pressure, and this is also reflected in the gross margin.

The product is widely used in many industries, fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will have an impact on the production cost of sodium sulfide industry. In addition, the price of sodium sulfide is also affected by the global economy influence.

The global 2016 sodium sulfide production will reach 1293.5 K MT from 1075.8 K MT in 2012.

Overall, although some factors limit the development of the market, because of the improvement of manufacturing technology, the sodium sulfide industry will be promoted in coming years. Therefore, we recommend you enter into the field if you have fixed downstream customers.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Sodium Sulfide 3900 market in 2020.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: Sodium Sulfide Industry

Global Sodium Sulfide market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends. It allows you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The Sodium Sulfide industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the game-changing strategic analysis of the key factors driving the market. The report includes the forecasts by 2020-2028, analysis by 2014-2019, and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share predictions and profiles of the top Sodium Sulfide industry players.

GLOBAL SODIUM SULFIDE INDUSTRY SCOPE & TARGET WITH KEY FINDINGS / OBJECTIVES

1. The coronavirus Outbreak: Implications for Sodium Sulfide market

Market.biz has found that the economic and market impacts of coronavirus may be much larger than those of the 2003 SARS virus. The ongoing spread of the new coronavirus has become one of the biggest threats to the global Sodium Sulfide business.

“From an business perspective, the key issue is not just the number of cases of COVID-19, but the level of disruption to Sodium Sulfide business from containment measures.”

For that reason, we have analysed covid-19 implications on worldwide Sodium Sulfide industry in this study.

2. Expect at least one Y-o-Y reasonable market move or more by 2028

Instead, that impending major uptrend failed to arrive on schedule because of coronavirus pandemic, but the Global Sodium Sulfide market ran higher without posting any sharp declines and surely sees peaks in years to come.

3. The Global Sodium Sulfide Market Key Business Segments Growth & % Share May See a Paradigm Shift

Type–

Low Ferric Sodium Sulfide

Crystal Sodium Sulfide

Anhydrous Sodium Sulfide

Application–

Dye industry

Leather industry

Metal smelting industry

Other

Additionally, the study provides an in-depth overview of country level break-up classified as potentially high growth rate territory, countries with highest market share in past and current scenario. Some of the regional break-up classified in the study are North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey & Rest of Middle East & Africa.

4. Trade dispute will continue, who is staying up in Competition

Negotiations between the US and China will continue in 2020, shaping all the uncertainty and worry-making still some emerging players are tapping highest growth rate and establishing its market share whereas reliable giants of Global Sodium Sulfide industry still tuned with their strategic moves to challenge all competition.

How Key Players of the Global Sodium Sulfide Market are Identified and what all Scenarios are considered while profiling players such as-

Solvay, Tessenderlo Group, PPG Industries, ISSC (IRSS), ICS Industriechemikalien Schwefelnatrium, Sankyo Kasei, Novochrom, Rahul Barium Chemicals, Nafine Chemical Industry, Shenhong Chemical, Longfu Group, Yabulai Salt Chem, Jiaxin Chemical, HaMi HongShan

– Disruptive competition tops the list of industry challenges

– Revenue Monetization models, customer experience and cost of business making.

– Top innovative drivers, Strategic moves etc.

KEY BENEFITS

– Major countries in each region are mapped according to Sodium Sulfide business revenue.

– Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

– The report includes an in-depth analysis of current research and industrial developments within the Sodium Sulfide market.

– Key players and their key developments in the recent years are listed.

Significant Key Features Highlights of The Reports

Detailed Overview Of Sodium Sulfide industry

Changing Market Dynamics of The Industry

In-Depth Market Segmentation by Type, Application Etc.

Historical, Current and Projected Market Size in Terms of Volume & Value

Recent Industry Trends and Developments

Competitive Landscape Of Sodium Sulfide Market

Strategies of Key Players and Product Offerings

Potential and Niche Segments/Regions Exhibiting Promising Growth

