Global Smart Hospitality Market Growing Massively by 2019-2026 Major Players: Schneider Electric, Johnson Controls, Honeywell International Inc., Oracle, Infor,

Smart hospitality refers to the integration of technology such as automated software and smart solutions for hospitality. It is widely used in hotels and cruises. It helps to reduce the cost and also improves the efficiency of staff and gives a unique experience to the guest so that they want to come again. It helps the guest in the selection of rooms, type and number of their choice, room entertainment systems as well as internet features. It is being adopted extensively on a global scale. It helps to enhance the guest experience which boosts the revenue of the company. Market research analysis and data in this Smart Hospitality report lends a hand to businesses for the planning of production, product launches, costing, inventory, purchasing and marketing strategies. Superiority and intelligibility are the utmost values that are followed while structuring this report. The best tools and techniques are used to generate this Smart Hospitality report namely SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The data collected for making this Smart Hospitality report is checked and validated by the market experts for the readers and end users. Your business can surely increase sustainability and profitability with this market research report.

Company Coverage of Smart Hospitality market (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc):

NEC Corporation,

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.,

IBM Corporation,

Cisco,

Siemens,

Schneider Electric, Johnson Controls, Honeywell International Inc., Oracle, Infor, Winhotel Solution SL, BuildingIQ, WiSuite, Qualsoft Systems Pvt. Ltd., SAMSUNG, BLAZON HOTELS, Control4Corporation, , Guestline, Cloudbeds, Frontdesk Anywhere among others.

Market Analysis:

Global smart hospitality market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 26.57% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to increasing adoption of the smart hospitality services and technology by various companies in the hospitality domain.

Smart Hospitality is a professional and exhaustive market report which focuses on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. Moreover, the reviews about key players, major collaborations, merger & acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are also performed in this market report. This Smart Hospitality market research report is generated by keeping in mind today’s business needs and advancements in technology. This report provides major statistics on the market status of global and regional manufacturers and is a helpful source of assistance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Abc industry.

Presentation of the Market

The Smart Hospitality research report includes the presentation of the market by firstly introducing the overview of the market, presenting a detailed study of the market by evaluating the growth drivers, restraining factors and opportunities at length.

Analysis of the leading segments

The market is segmented on the basis of type, product, application, end user industry, raw materials. It becomes easy to understand the market through the segmentation.

Segmentation:

By Type

Software Hotel Operation Management System Staff Mobility and Workforce Management Inventory and Logistics Management Revenue Management Integrated Security System Video Surveillance System Access Control System Emergency Incident Management System Hotel Building Automation System Energy Management Platform Facility Management System Guest Service Management System Centralized Reservations Systems Room Automation and Control System Guest Experience Management System Integrated Communication Technology Solutions Network Management System Unified Communications and Collaboration Mobile Device Management System Services Professional Services Consulting Services Deployment and Integration Support and Maintenance Managed Services



By Hotel Type

Business Hotels

Heritage and Boutique Hotels

Resorts and Spas

Others

By Deployment Model

On-Premises

On-Demand

By Application

Hotels

Cruise

Luxury Yachts

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

This report will enable both of the sides in market be an established firm or a relative new entrant. It helps the established firms to know about the moves which are being performed by their competitors and also helps the new entrants by educating them about the market situations and the industry trends. This report is quite fruitful in helping to understand the market definition and all the aspects of the market including the CAGR value and key profiles.

What are the major market growth drivers?

Surging demand for real time optimized guest experience management is driving the growth of the market

Attractive revenue growth and low operational costs is boosting the growth of the market

Increasing adoption of IoT and energy management systems is propelling the growth of the market

Advanced technological developments in smart hospitality is contributing to the growth of the business

Market Restraints:

High initial cost of deployment is restricting the growth of the market

Integration complexities over legacy systems and networks is hindering the growth of the market

Limited availability of technically skilled personnel is hampering the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2019, InterContinental Hotels Group announced the expansion of its avid hotel brand. It will be a 95 room hotel including rooms designed for sound sleep, with the intervention of latest technology for entertainment to provide guest a unique experience, and high quality breakfast. The expansion will offer new features for providing quality experience to the guests.

In August 2019, SG Developers announced their acquisition of IIPL to develop smart solution products using technology. This acquisition will expand the R&D capabilities of the company and will develop smart solutions and next generation products for the hospitality industry.

Competitive Analysis

Global smart hospitality market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of smart hospitality market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

