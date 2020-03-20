Global Smart Cities Market Set to Reach USD 297.7 Billion By 2026

Findings from Facts and Factors report “Smart Cities Market By Application (Smart Governance, Smart Building, Environmental Solution, Smart Utilities, Smart Transportation, and Smart Healthcare), and By Region: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” states that the global Smart Cities market in 2019 was approximately USD 83.10 Billion. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20% and is anticipated to reach around USD 297.7 Billion by 2026.

Request to Access Free Sample @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/global-smart-cities-market-by-application-smart-governance-803

(The sample pages of this report is immediately accessible on demand).

This Free report sample includes:

The report covers present status and future prospects.

The report analyses market trends, size, and forecast in different geographically.

The report provides market competition overview among the Top companies.

The report provides a complete analysis of the current and emerging market trends and opportunities.

Example pages from the report.

FnF research methodology.

The Smart Cities market is witnessing a significant growth owing the high demand for public safety, rising government initiatives & PPP models, increasing use of connected and smart technologies in smart cities initiatives,optimizing energy utilization, and citizen empowerment & engagement. The rising awareness about smart everything is the reason behind the concept of smart cities. The smart cities concept is likely to help the public gain access to all the intermediary technologies. The smart cities market is basically driven by the support provided by city governments, central/federal governments, and other governing authorities.

Market Drivers:

The increasing adoption of advanced technologies & innovations for increasing the standard of living is the reason primarily boosting the growth of the Smart Cities market. Additionally, the growing population &urbanization and rising demand for sustainable infrastructure further help propel the market. Furthermore, the government across the world is trying to adopt mobility, utility management, and safety through smart cities initiatives. On the other hand, the increasing greenhouse gas emissions and traffic congestion are surging the demand for adoption of intelligent mobility and efficient energy management applications, thereby bolstering the global Smart Cities market. The advancements taking place in the healthcare, transport, energy, governance, and intelligence sector is likely to provide lucrative opportunities to the smart cities market in the coming years. Moreover, the growing use of Public-Private Partnership (PPP) models, cognitive computing, Internet of Things, cloud computing, and open data is predicted to drive the execution of smart cities concept.

Make An Inquiry About This Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/global-smart-cities-market-by-application-smart-governance-803

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

Market Segment Dominance:

Smart utility category is expected to dominate the global Smart Cities market during the forecast period

The deployment of numerous technologies in the various cities to easy billing and distribution of electricity, water, and fuel (LPG) among the residents for effective monitoring will further encourage the concept of smart cities. Apart from this, the high demand for energy grids and smart meters has escalated the requirement for energy utilization control and the development of more sustainable communities.

Smart transportation category exhibits significant growth during the forecast period

The smart transportation category is anticipated to grow at a faster rate owing to the increasing government and private funding in the transportation sector. Moreover, the rising consumption & generation of renewable energy coupled with the newer infrastructures or technologies across the globe further drive the growth of this category.

Explore Complete TOC/ Ask for Customization @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/global-smart-cities-market-by-application-smart-governance-803

(This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please connect with our sales team, to customize your report according to research needs).

Regional Dominance:

Europe is expected to dominate the global Smart Cities market

Europe is expected to hold the majority of the market share of the global Smart Cities market during the forecast period owing to the increasing European Union’s initiatives and development projects commenced by local governing bodies in the region. The increasing funding and financial models, developed infrastructure and technology, and governance structures are factors anticipated to fuel the European Smart Cities market growth.

Market Players:

Some of the key players of the global Smart City market include ABB Limited; Accenture; Schneider Electric SE; Siemens AG; Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.; Cisco Systems, Inc.; IBM Corporation; Oracle Corporation; Microsoft Corporation, Honeywell International Inc.; Hitachi, Ltd.; and Intel Corporation.

This report segments the global Smart Cities market as follows:

Global Smart Cities Market: Application Segmentation Analysis

Smart Governance City Surveillance Command & Control Solution E-governance Smart Lighting Smart Infrastructure

Smart Building

Environmental Solution

Smart Utilities Energy Management Water Management Waste Management

Smart Transportation Intelligent Transportation System Parking Management Smart Ticketing & Travel Assistance

Smart Healthcare

Global Smart Cities Market: Regional Segmentation Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe Germany The UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



About Us:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds. Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

Global Headquarters

Level 8, International Finance Center, Tower 2,

8 Century Avenue, Shanghai,

Postal – 200120, China

Tel: +86 21 80360450

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com