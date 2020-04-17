Global Skin and Wound Disinfection Market Industry Trends And Developments 2019-2026|PAUL HARTMANN AG, Medtronic, BSN medical, Smith & Nephew, ConvaTec Inc., Derma Sciences Inc., Systagenix

Data Bridge Market Research has provides the Qualitative and informative knowledge by adding titled “Global Skin and Wound Disinfection Market By Product (Dressing, Bandages, Topical Agents, Wound Closure Agents, Gauzes & Sponges, Tapes, Therapy Devices, Others), Wound Type (Acute Wound, Chronic Wound), Gender (Men, Women), Applications (Surgical Wound, Ulcer, Burn, Trauma Wounds), End- Users (Hospitals, Clinics, Home Healthcare, Trauma Centers), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026″.In this report, Researchers have analyzed Strength, Weakness, opportunities and threats in the market and provides the unbiased picture of the market with the Qualitative and informative knowledge. The Skin and Wound Disinfection Market report additionally states import/trade utilization, free market activity figures, cost, value, volume and gross edges.

Skin and Wound Disinfection Market is set to witness a stable CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing incidences of pressure ulcers and the diabetic ulcer are major factor for the growth of this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the skin and wound disinfection market are 3M, Coloplast Corp, Medline Industries, Inc, PAUL HARTMANN AG, Medtronic, BSN medical, Smith & Nephew, ConvaTec Inc., Derma Sciences Inc., Systagenix, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter, Ethicon USA, LLC., KCI Licensing, Inc., Hill-Rom Services Inc., Cardinal Health., Organogenesis Holdings Inc., Mölnlycke Health Care AB.

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, Neogen announced that they have added Neogen Viroxide Super disinfectant to their Neogen BioSecurity range. It is specially designed to kill bacteria, viruses, fungi and spores. They can be used widely in equine, pig, livestock, and veterinary sectors.

In November 2018, Dermozone announced that they will be soon launching +dalethyne based Dermozone wound care range of products in India. They are specially designed for the hospitals and doctors so that they can treat chronic and acute wounds like traumatic wounds, ulcer, burns, deep cavity wounds etc.

Market Drivers

Increasing chronic disease in the aging population is driving the growth of this market

Increasing healthcare expenditure and patient awareness is driving the market

Market Restraints

High price of the wound care products is restraining the growth of this market

Effects of dressing on the skin are restraining the market

Segmentation: Global Skin and Wound Disinfection Market

By Product Dressing Bandages Topical Agents Wound Closure Agents Gauzes & Sponges Tapes Therapy Devices Others

By Wound Type Acute Wound Chronic Wound

By Gender Men Women

By Applications Surgical Wound Ulcer Burn Trauma Wounds

By End- Users Hospitals Clinics Home Healthcare Trauma Centers

By Geography North Americ South America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa



