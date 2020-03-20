Global Screenless Display Market to Cross USD 6641 Million By 2026

Findings from Facts and Factors report “Screenless Display Market By Type (Visual Image, Virtual Retinal Display, and Synaptic Interface), By Application (Holographic Projections, Head-Mounted Display, and Head-Up Display), By Vertical (Automotive, Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, and Commercial), and By Region: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” states that the global screenless display market in 2019 was approximately over USD 1,200 Million. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over33% and is anticipated to reach around USD 6641 Million by 2026.

Screenless display is an interactive projection technology that is designed to help solve issues related to device miniaturization of modern communication technologies. It is an emerging technology in the field of displays. These displays will help users to display and transmit information without the need for any screens or projectors. The increasing investments in the screenless displays technology could reduce the entire hardware components manufacturing cost, which is likely to bolster the global Screenless Display market growth.

Market Drivers:

The factors expected to propel the growth of the global Screenless Display market is the rising demand for power-efficient and wider angle view gadgets in comparison to usual screen displays. Furthermore, the requirement for portable devices is also surging owing to the space constraint issues in the commercial, residential, and professional sectors, thereby escalating the market growth. The growing inclination of consumers toward the latest gizmos and gadgets coupled with technological advancements in the screen display sector is expected to fuel the market for screenless displays. However, the high cost of the screenless displays, high expenditure on the manufacturing of new kinds of displays and technologies, and the lack of knowledge about the benefits of screenless displays are factors believed to hamper the global market growth. The problems associated with the screen’s close interaction between the eyes could also restrain the Screenless Display market growth.

Market Segment Dominance:

Consumer electronics category attributes to the market growth

Consumer electronics category is gaining a lot of popularity among the consumers owing to the high demand for hi-tech gadgets. The rising use of consumer electronics such as projectors, smartphones, TVs, etc. increases the demand for screenless displays.

Visual Image’s popularity is projected to help Screenless Display market grow

Visual images category is gaining a lot of momentum across the globe owing to its escalating application in smartphones for blind, elderly people, bionic contact lenses, holograms, and virtual reality headsets.

Regional Dominance:

North America and the Asia Pacific majorly contributes to the development of the global Screenless Display market

The high demand for the latest technologies such as electronic devices with or without display screens in North America is believed to exhibit a high demand for the screenless display market. Additionally, the high expenditure on electronic devices with high technologies also helps surge the demand for the screenless display product in this region. Furthermore, the technological advancements and increased spending on high tech gadgets in emerging regions like China, India, and others in the Asia Pacific region are projected to show the rise in the inclination of consumers toward screenless display devices.

Market Players:

Some of the key market players of the global Screenless Display market include Synaptic Incorporated, Avegant Corporation, Google, Inc.,MicroVision, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Esterline Technologies Corp., Displair, EON Reality, Inc., BAE Systems, and RealView Imaging Ltd.

This report segments the Screenless Display market as follows:

Global Screenless Display Market: Type Segmentation Analysis

Visual Image

Virtual Retinal Display

Synaptic Interface

Global Screenless Display Market: Application Segmentation Analysis

Holographic Projections

Head-mounted Display

Head-up Display

Global Screenless Display Market: Vertical Segmentation Analysis

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

Commercial

Global Screenless Display Market: Regional Segmentation Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe Germany The UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



