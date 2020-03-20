Global Rubber Processing Chemicals Market Worth to Reach USD 6.5 billion by 2026

Findings from Facts and Factors report “Rubber Processing Chemicals Market By Type (Flame Retardants, Anti-Degradants, Processing Aid and Accelerators) and By Application (Non-Tire and Tire): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” states that the global rubber processing chemicals market in 2019 was approximately USD 4.6 Billion. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% and is anticipated to reach around USD 6.5 Billion by 2026.

Rubber is a rubber that is capable of regaining its original form after being deformed. Rubber is a tough material and is resistant to chemical attacks and weathering. Rubber can be produced naturally or can be manufactured chemically. Petroleum products are synthesized to synthetic rubber. Natural rubber is obtained from the juice of tropical trees.

Rubber processing is gaining demand in the rubber industry due to the high consumption of processed rubber along with various products derived from rubber. Rubbers are used to manufacture various products, such as tires, mats, hoses, floors, gloves, and belts, which in the forecast period may further boost the demand for rubber processing chemicals. However, due to the huge amount of pollution caused by rubber processing, stringent regulation led by the government for rubber processing. This factor could impede market growth in the years to come. Nevertheless, the introduction of bio-based rubber into the market in the forecast period is likely to offer ample opportunities for the rubber processing chemicals industry.

There has been tremendous demand for rubber processing chemicals in the rubber and automotive industries which are expected to drive the rubber processing chemicals market in the upcoming years. In the near future, high demand for heat, water, and mechanical resistance rubber will likely fuel the rubber processing chemicals market.

Some of the main chemicals used in the manufacturing of rubber are processing aid, flame retardants,anti-degradants and accelerators. Anti-degradants are used majorly in the industrial and automobile sector because they yield high tensile strength and better resistance rubbers. Accelerators are used mainly to increase process speed and to treat the vulcanization cycle. Some of the major applications of the chemical processing chemicals are tire and non-tire. The use of rubber tire in the automobile industry considerably contributes to the growth of the rubber processing chemicals industry.

China, Japan, and India are anticipated to be the major players of the rubber processing chemicals industry owing to the growing automobile industry in India and Japan and the fast-growing rubber industry in China. The Asia Pacific dominated the rubber processing chemicals market in 2016 and is expected to continue its dominance in the upcoming years. North America and Europe were regarded as strong markets of rubber processing chemicals market, however, due to stringent rules and regulations in North America for the use of rubber processing chemicals may limit the growth of the market. The middle East and Africa are projected to propel the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Some of the key players of the rubber processing chemicals market are LANXESS Corporation, Solvay SA, Emerald Performance Materials, Chemtura Corporation, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Behn Meyer Group, R.T. Vanderbilt Company, Eastman Chemical Company,AkzoNobel N.V, Emery OleochemicalsLlcand Others.

This report segments the rubber processing chemicals market as follows:

Global Rubber Processing Chemicals Market: By Type Segmentation Analysis

Flame retardants

Anti-degradants

Processing aid

Accelerators

Global Rubber Processing Chemicals Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis

Tire

Non-tire

Global Rubber Processing Chemicals Market: Regional Segmentation Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe Germany The UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



