Global RNA Interference Market Trends, Industry Growth, Top Company Profiles, Table of Contents Forecast to 2027|QIAGEN, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Quark, Silence Therapeutics, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corporation

RNA interference market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 56.83 billion by 2027 growing with the CAGR of 19.35% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growing awareness amongst the physicians and patients regarding the benefits associated with the usage of RNA interference for cancer diagnosis has been directly impacting the growth of RNA interference market.

The major players covered in RNA interference market report are Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc., Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Merck KGaA, QIAGEN, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Quark, Silence Therapeutics, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Benitec Biopharma among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Competitive Landscape and RNA Interference Market Share Analysis

RNA interference market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to RNA interference market.

Global RNA Interference Market Scope and Market Size

By Type

(dsRNA, siRNA, miRNA),

Application

(Drug Discovery & Development, Therapeutics, Other Applications),

Country

(U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

