Global Railway Air Conditioner Units Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.76% during the forecast period from 2020-2027

The global railway air conditioner units market is expected to grow from USD 1.08 billion in 2019 to USD 1.29 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.76% during the forecast period from 2020-2027.

Passengers in a railway travel are adversely affected by infiltration of air unpleasantly laden with dust due to open windows. In the tropical country like India, the temperature varies from 46 degree C during summer to 2 degree C during winter. Thus, railway air conditioner units is one of the necessary system in the railways. Railway air conditioner units control used to control the ventilation, humidity and temperature in railways. It contains different components such as evaporator, condenser, alternators, filters, thermostats, pre cooling unit, compressor, regulators.

Changing climate and increasing global warming which also affect passengers in trains is one of the primary factor propelling the growth of the global railway air conditioner units market. In addition to this, providing comfort to the passenger while travelling also propelling the growth of market. However, high maintenance cost and mechanical failure, are some of the key factors hindering the growth of market.

Type segment includes AC power railway air conditioner units and DC power railway air conditioner units. AC power railway air conditioner units segment held largest market share of 71.71% and valued at USD 766.11 million in 2019. Generators fitted below the coach generate power, which converted power to DC and stored in Batteries. This power is used to run Lights, fans, ACs, load on electric sockets. The operating voltage of this system is 110V DC. When the train is at rest, power from the batteries is used to run equipment and the compressor unit of the AC goes off while the blowers can still work. That is because compressor is the unit which consumes more power. Application segment includes rapid transit vehicles, locomotives, and passenger coaches. Passenger coaches segment held the largest market share of 50.62% in 2019. A passenger car (known as a coach or carriage in the UK, and also known as a bogie in India is a piece of railway rolling stock that is designed to carry passengers. The term passenger car can also be associated with a sleeping car, baggage, dining, railway post office and prisoner transport cars. The market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific held the largest market share of 33.55% in 2019.

The major companies for the global railway air conditioner units market are Liebherr, Faiveley, Knorr-Bremse, Shijiazhuang King, Thermo King, Hitachi, Guangzhou Zhongche, New United Group, Toshiba, Longertek, Lloyd, DC Airco and Autoclima among others.

In January 2020, Liebherr-Transportation Systems announced that it has received an order from Siemens Mobility Austria to supply air conditioning units for 21 Viaggio intercity passenger trains.

In September 2019, Knorr-Bremse announced that it has won the contract from Alstom to supply braking systems and heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) for SNCF’s Next-generation high-speed trains.

