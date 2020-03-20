Global Radiation Shielding Textile Market to Aggregate USD 118 Million By 2026

Findings from Facts and Factors report “Radiation Shielding Textile Market By Type (Metal Fiber Blended Fabric, Metallised Fabrics, and Others) and By Application (Garments, Industrial, Military, and Others): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” states that the global radiation shielding textile market in 2019 was approximately USD 81 million. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% and is anticipated to reach around USD 118 million by 2026.

The radiation shielding textile is mainly used for establishing the protection from harmful effects to the human body from the electromagnetic, ultraviolet rays, and radiofrequency fields. It is used in the nuclear, chemical and medical industry for the protection against harmful rays. The radiation shielding textile is available in the range of products such as gloves, bags, tents, and apron.

The rise in awareness of radiation hazards on the human body is anticipated to drive the radiation shielding textile market. The Initiatives from leading government and human welfare organizations such as (WHO) are creating awareness in the people regarding the harmful effect of the radiation. The growing demand for the radiations shielded maternity clothes is also expected to boost the radiation shielding textile market in the upcoming years. According to the Department of Health and Human Services, radiation exposure before birth increases the chances of cancer in the later phase of life. The wearing of anti-radiation maternity clothes protects mothers and unborn babies from the harmful effects. However, sensitivity to breakage of the metallic coatings is anticipated to hinder the growth of the radiation shielding textile market. During the deformation of the yarn, metallic coating often break owing to its sensitivity to breakage. Nevertheless, the development of radiation-shielded textiles for the space programs are expected to create new opportunities for the radiation shielding textile market in the upcoming years. The extensive future projects of the space programs are expected to create the commending demand for the radiation-shielded textiles, particularly for the space program.

The radiation shielding textile market is divided into different segments based on type and applications. The growing awareness of anti-radiation clothes among the people due to its advantages to the health and well being of pregnant women is creating market demand for anti-radiation clothes. The garment category in the application segment was the leading revenue-generating category in 2019 and anticipated to continue its dominance in the upcoming years. According to the article published by the NCBI (National Center for Biotechnology Information), “Knowledge of Radiation Hazards and Radiation Protection Practices”, 61.8% of workers were aware of the device that measures the radiation exposure, 88.2% workers considered that the radiation safety is important, while 70.9% workers perceived themselves to be at risk of radiation hazards. This awareness has created a demand for radiation shielded clothes in the industrial sector. In 2019, the garments category was followed by industrial applications in terms of market share.

Europe dominated the radiation shielding textile market in 2019 and expected to continue its dominance in the upcoming years. Europe was followed by North America in terms of global market share in 2019. The Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate in the upcoming years owing to the increasing demand for anti-radiation clothing for pregnant women from countries like China and India.

Some of the major players of the radiation shielding textiles market are Statex, Lancs Industries, Holland Shielding Systems, Soliani EMC, Swift Textile Metalizing, Aaronia AG, Tianxiang, Qingdao Hengtong, Polymer Science, Aracon, Beijing Jlsun High-tech Co. Ltd, JoynCleon, Swiss Shield and Others.

This report segments the radiation shielding textile market as follows:

Global Radiation Shielding Textile Market: By Type Segmentation Analysis

Metal Fiber Blended Fabric

Metallised Fabrics

Others

Global Radiation Shielding Textil eMarket: By Application Segmentation Analysis

Garments

Industrial

Military

Others

Global Radiation Shielding Textile Market: Regional Segmentation Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe Germany The UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



