Global Quantum Computing Market is Set to Experience Revolutionary Growth With +25% CAGR by 2026 | Top Players D-Wave Systems Inc., QX Branch, Google Inc.

Quantum Computing is the area of study focused on developing computer technology based on the principles of quantum theory, which explains the nature and behavior of energy and matter on the quantum (atomic and subatomic) level. It is the use of quantum mechanical phenomena such as superposition and entanglement to perform computation. A quantum computer is used to perform such computation, which can be implemented theoretically or physically. The Quantum Computing Market is expected to reach +25% CAGR during forecast period 2019-2026.

Key players in the Quantum Computing products markets include:

D-Wave Systems Inc. (Canada), QX Branch (US), International Business Machines Corporation (US), Cambridge Quantum Computing Limited (UK), 1QB Information Technologies (Canada), QC Ware, Corp. (US), StationQ- Microsoft (US), Rigetti Computing (US), Google Inc. (US), River Lane Research (US).

On the geographical front, the global market is classified into Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, North America, and Latin America. The leading region of this global market and the region which is projected to continue its dominance over the forthcoming years is given in the study. The key driving force behind the growth of this market in the near future is also presented.

Product type segments:

Hardware

Quantum Computing

Services

End use/application segments:

Defense

Healthcare & pharmaceuticals

Chemicals

Banking & finance

Energy & power

Years considered in this study:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026.

Table of Content:

Quantum Computing Market Research Report 2019-2025

Chapter 1: Industry Overview

Chapter 2: Quantum Computing Market International and Market Analysis

Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of Quantum Computing

Chapter 4: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications

Chapter 5: Analysis of Quantum Computing Market Revenue Market Status

Chapter 6: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications

Chapter 7: Analysis of Quantum Computing Market Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis

Chapter 9: Continue To TOC……………………

Any special requirements about this report, please let us know and we can provide custom report.

