The global public safety LTE market is expected to reach a considerable value by 2026, expanding at a substantial CAGR during the forecasted period from 2020 to 2026. Public safety is witnessing a change due to advancements in technology such as LTE, which is used in communication operations. The advent of technology such as 4G and 3GPP has increased the importance of LTE in critical communication. The two important 3rd generation partnership projects that are agreed to enhance public safety are proximity services and group call systems. Proximity services help in recognizing cell phones in close proximity and allow optimized communication between these devices. Companies are collaborating with different agencies in order to improve safety measures.

For example, Lockheed Martin is one of the leading players in aerospace and defense security has announced a partnership with Sequans Communication to develop the latest technologies such as 4G LTE for satellite technology application, which can be deployed globally. There has been a rapid increase in the initiatives taken by the government authorities across the world related to public safety. The Asia Pacific region is growing rapidly in terms of the usage of these devices. Countries such as China, India, South Korea, Japan, and Indonesia have high-speed network services and improved infrastructure to deploy these devices. Increased criminal activities such as robbery and burglary, human trafficking, and terrorist attacks are some of the factors that have fueled the demand for the public safety LTE market and are expected to continue the same in the forecasted period.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

Key driving factors that are driving the growth for public safety LTE market are technological progress in these devices, improved infrastructure, and increase in civil unrest and growing crime rate and threats.

The latest trend in the public safety LTE market is the use of Proximity services. These comprise of some special features that are used uniquely in the public safety spectrum. For example, in proximity service, the mobile device provides access to network services outside the normal network coverage area and acts as a relay for another.

The high cost associated with these devices and cybersecurity issues are hampering the growth for the public safety LTE market.

Asia Pacific region is a massive untapped market for the growth of public safety LTE devices. Increased crime rates, trafficking, and growing terrorist activities have accelerated demand for the public safety LTE devices.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the public safety LTE market are ZTE Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Motorola Solutions, Inc., Leonardo, Sonim Technologies, Hytera Communications Corporation, Sierra Wireless, Nokia Corporation, KT Corporation, and Kyocera. The safety LTE market is highly dynamic and is dominated by big players. Major strategies adopted by these companies are a heavy investment in R&D to develop new technology, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships with government entities and telecom players to deploy public safety solutions. In May 2019, Samsung electronics have collaborated with KT Corporation, a telecom company in South Korea to extend its private LTE network in the country for providing public safety.

The Global Public Safety LTE Market has been segmented based on

Product Types

Private LTE

Hybrid LTE

Commercial LTE

Applications

Disaster Management

Law Enforcement

Firefighting Services

Emergency Medical Services

Border Control

Regions

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Table of Contents

