Global Protective Cultures Market Overview by Type, Technological Advancements & Forecast to 2026

Global Protective Cultures Market, By Product Form (Freeze-Dried, Frozen), Target Microorganism (Yeasts & Molds, Bacteria), Composition (Single-Strain, Multi-Strain, Multi-Strain Mixed), Application (Dairy & Dairy Products, Meat & Poultry Products, Seafood, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Protective Cultures Market

Protective Cultures Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 100.90 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 494.53 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 21.9% during the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to increasing demand for natural, preservative-free products.A few of the major competitors currently working in the rice protein market are Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Dowdupont, DSM, Sacco S.R.L, CSK Food Enrichment B.V., THT S.A, Meat Cracks Technologie GmbH, Dalton Biotechnologies S.R.L, Bioprox, Biochem S.R.L, Aristomenis D. Phikas & Co S.A, Soyuzsnab Royal DSM N.V., Group of Companies among others.

Global protective cultures market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of protective cultures market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Definition:

According to the European Food & Feed Cultures Association (EFFCA), Protective cultures are generally GRAS certified and protective cultures are considering an integral part of the starter cultures other than additives which are deliberately added to a product for controlling of bacteriological activities and protect against product deterioration without any hampering the sensory qualities of the product.

Market Drivers:

Technological developments to promote protective cultures is expected to drive the market growth

Demand for extending the shelf life of perishable products is also expected to drive the market growth

Increasing demand for natural, preservative-free products

Market Restraints:

Stringent regulations concerning the use of protective cultures is expected to restrain the market growth

High price of protective cultures is also expected to restrain the market growth

Regulatory and safety requirements for food cultures

Table of Contents-Snapshot

– Executive Summary

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

Chapter 2 Industry Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 3 Industry Production Market Share by Regions

Chapter 4 Industry Consumption by Regions

Chapter 5 Industry Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

Chapter 6 Industry Analysis by Applications

Chapter 7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Industry Business

Chapter 8 Industry Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

Chapter 10 Market Dynamics

Chapter 11 Industry Forecast

Chapter 12 Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter 13 Methodology and Data Source

Segmentation: Global Protective Cultures Market

By Product Form Freeze-Dried Frozen

By Target Microorganism Yeasts & Molds Bacteria

By Composition Single-Strain Multi-Strain Multi-Strain Mixed

By Application Dairy & Dairy Products Cheese Fermented Milk Products Butter and Spreads Meat & Poultry Products Seafood Others



Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Chr. Hansen acquired dairy ingredient supplier Österreichische Laberzeugung Hundsbichler GmbH (Austria).

