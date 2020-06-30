GLOBAL PRODUCT ANALYTICS MARKET COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE AND POTENTIAL OF INDUSTRY | GOOGLE; IBM; ORACLE; ADOBE; SALESFORCE, MIXPANEL

Global product analytics market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 15.97% in the forecast period by 2026. This rise in market value can be factored to the surging usage of digital marketing practices along with the focus of service providers to integrate AI in their predictive analytics services to better track the activities of consumers on social media platforms.

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

Regions North America South & Central America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Countries United States Argentina United Kingdom China Saudi Arabia Canada Chile Germany Japan UAE Mexico Brazil France India Turkey Italy, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, and Russia Australia, Singapore, Japan, South Korea Egypt and South Africa

Key Segmentation: Product Analytics Market

By Mode (Tracking Data, Analyzing Data), End-User (Designers, Manufacturers, Sales & Marketing Professionals, Consumer Engagement, Finance & Risk Professionals, Others), Component (Software, Solutions, Services), Enterprise Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Deployment (Cloud, On-Premises), Vertical (BFSI, Automotive, Retail & Consumer Goods, F&B Manufacturing, Machinery & Industrial Equipment Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Energy & Utilities, Government, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Major Industry Competitors: Product Analytics Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global product analytics market are Google; IBM Corporation; Oracle; Adobe; salesforce.com, inc.; Mixpanel; Piwik.pro; Amplitude Analytics, Inc.; Heap Inc.; Plytix.com ApS; Pendo.io; Latentview; Kissmetrics; SAP SE; Atlassian; SAS Institute Inc.; Teradata; Sisense Inc.; Woopra among others.

What are the major market growth drivers?

Increasing utilization of advanced technologies such as Big Data, ML, AI and other analytical technologies; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Various manufacturers requirement for maintenance of competition levels and ensuring the delivery of quality products is expected to propel the growth of the market

Focus on service providers to enhance the quality of their service offerings enhancing the framework of their predictive models also boost this market growth

Significant surge of digital age, digitization of products along with increasing utilization of smartphones acts as a market driver

Top 10 Reason to buy the Report:

It helps to know that the ICT product sections along with their future forecast.

It aids for making informed business decisions by utilizing a comprehensive analysis of market sections and from having whole insights of Product Analytics industry.

It poses a forward-looking prospect on distinct facets controlling and market development.

This poses a six-year Product Analytics forecast assessment primarily based mostly on the way the sectors are anticipated.

A unique study of Product Analytics with a perfect blend of right and unbiased data

Insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the “Xyz” and its commercial landscape

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the Product Analytics Market

To strategically analyze micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total market

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Product Analytics Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Google announced that they had agreed to acquire Looker with the acquisition expected to be completed by the end of 2019 and bring a unique platform services such as analytics and embedding applications to the Google Cloud. This acquisition will enhance the capabilities of business analytics available with Google helping them establish themselves as the leader for WordPress’ digital experience platform

In April 2018, Atlassian announced that they had inaugurated a new operating facility situated in Bengaluru, India. This facility will focus on R&D as well as providing customer support services in the forthcoming period. This facility will serve as the first presence of the company in India region helping enhance the presence of Atlassian worldwide

Some extract from Table of Contents

Overview of Global Product Analytics Market

Product Analytics Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type

Product Analytics Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application

Product Analytics Size (Value) Comparison by Region

Product Analytics Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate

Product Analytics Competitive Situation and Trends

Strategic proposal for estimating availability of core business segments

Players/Suppliers, Sales Area

Analyze competitors, including all important parameters of Product Analytics

Global Product Analytics Manufacturing Cost Analysis

The most recent innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping

