Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.76% during the forecast period from 2020-2027

The global printed circuit board (PCB) market is expected to grow from USD 68.97 billion in 2019 to USD 96.18 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.76% during the forecast period from 2020-2027.

A printed circuit board (PCB) is an electronic circuit used in devices to provide mechanical support and a pathway to its electronic components. It is made by combining different sheets of non-conductive material, such as fiberglass or plastic that can easily holds copper circuitry. PCBs are used to electrically connect the components and provide a base. PCB components includes capacitors, resistors or active devices are generally soldered on the PCB.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/411562/request-sample

The major drivers of the PCBs market are growing demand for 3C applications (communication, computer/peripheral, and consumer electronics) and advancement in PCB technologies. Rising adoption of automation in various end-user industries is one of the key factor driving the demand for printed circuit board. In addition to this, increasing miniaturization of devices and surging need for more efficient interconnect solutions, further boosting the growth of market. Laminated thin layer of copper offers an interconnection to the electronic components. Advancement in smart phones, touchscreen tablets, laptops and increasing demand for consumer electronics are expected to drive the PCBs market. However, massive production of PCB is becoming unfriendly to environment, due to the usage of wet chemicals while manufacturing, which could hamper the growth of market over the forecast period. In addition to this, lack of recycling ability is also one of key challenge in the printed circuit board (PCB) market.

The printed circuit board (PCB) market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. Type segment includes single-sided PCB, double-sided PCB, and multi-layer PCB. The multi-layer PCB segment held largest market share of 48.22% and valued at USD 33.10 billion in 2019, due to its advantages such as compact size, lightweight construction, high-quality, enhanced flexibility and durability. Application segment includes consumer electronics, communications, industrial/medical, automotive, military/aerospace, and other. The communications segment held the largest market share of 29.59% in 2019, due to the demand for PCBs in communications equipment industry. However the consumer electronics segment is anticipated to grow with highest CAGR of 5.35% during the forecast period. The market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific held the largest market share of 35.22% in 2019. The key contributing factors for this regional growth includes the technological innovations and growing demand for PCB products, advantages of lower labor costs and better industrial supporting.

ACCESS FULL REPORT: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/printed-circuit-board-pcb-market-by-type-single-sided-411562.html

The major companies for the global printed circuit board (PCB) market are Nippon Mektron, SEI, ZDT, Young Poong Group, Ibiden, Tripod Technology Corporation, and TTM technologies Inc. among others.

In February 2017, Nippon Mektron Mektec announced that it has collaborated with ORBOTECH LTD. to deploy Orbotech direct imaging (DI) and automated optical inspection (AOI) systems in multiple factories and for optimization of digital flexible printed circuit board manufacturing.

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

Contact Us

Mark Stone

Phone: +1-201-465-4211

Email: sales@fiormarkets.com

Web: www.fiormarkets.com