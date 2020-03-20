Global Prescription Digital Therapeutics (DTx) Market Key contributing factors for the growth during the forecast period 2020-2028|Top Key Players: Therapeutics, LLC, BigHealth, Headspace Inc, Kaia Health, etc

Report Consultant has been published a new research study report on Global Prescription Digital Therapeutics (DTx) Market. The report helps you to focus on important aspects of the latest market trend. Digital therapeutics is a subset of digital health is evidence-based therapeutic interventions. It is driven by a high-quality software program to prevent, manage or treat a medical disorder. It is evidence-based behavioral treatments delivered online that can increase the accessibility and effectiveness of healthcare.

Global Prescription Digital Therapeutics (DTx) Market is rising gradually with a healthy CAGR of +23% in the forecast period of 2020-2028.

The market report is in a detailed study on the growth, opportunities, market statistics, competition analysis, major key players, sales, price, revenues, market share, business strategies, and demand.

Global Prescription Digital Therapeutics (DTx) Market segmentation:

The market segmentation is divided into application segments, disease type and regions. It is a professional and comprehensive research report on worldwide major regional market conditions. The regions covered in this report are America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and the main countries the United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea, and China.

Top key players mentioned in this report:

LLC

BigHealth

Headspace Inc

Kaia Health

Xealth

Solera Network

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

ResMed

Pear Therapeutics Inc

Omada Health, Inc.

WellDoc, Inc

Voluntis

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

2Morrow Inc

SAMSUNG

The segmentation provides an accurate calculation and forecast of sales by Type and applications, in terms of volume and value during the forecast period 2020-2028.

Segmentation by disease

Type 2 Diabetes Prevention and Management

Substance Abuse

Asthma

Insomnia

Segmentation By Applications:

Preventative Care and Wellness

Diagnosis,

Treatment Decision

Segmentation by end-user:

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Prescription Digital Therapeutics (DTx) Market report includes historical data, market trends, environment, innovations in technology and the technical progress in the related industry. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models also key trend analysis are the major factors in the market report. The study also analyses the market status, Share, growth rate, current and future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and Porter’s Five Forces analysis.

Table of content

Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Overview Market Dynamics Global Prescription Digital Therapeutics (DTx) Market Segmentation, Forecasts, and Trends – by Product Type Global Prescription Digital Therapeutics (DTx) Market Segmentation, Forecasts, and Trends – by Sales Channel Global Prescription Digital Therapeutics (DTx) Market Segmentation, Forecasts, and Trends – by Application Global Prescription Digital Therapeutics (DTx) Market Segmentation, Forecasts, and Trends – by Region Competitive Intelligence Company Profiles Investment Opportunities

