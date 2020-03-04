Global Pre-Engineered Buildings Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.39% during the forecast period from 2020-2027

The global pre-engineered buildings market is expected to grow from USD 6.36 billion in 2019 to USD 11.38 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.39% during the forecast period from 2020-2027.

Pre-engineered buildings is an advanced and innovative method used in construction. Pre-engineered buildings are factory-built buildings of steel that are shipped to site and bolted together. This style of construction is ideally suited to industrial buildings and warehouses; it is cheap, very fast to erect, and can also be dismantled and moved to another site.

Increasing demand for green buildings and need for reducing construction time and cost, along with the demand for lightweight building structure, are some of the key factors propelling the growth of market. The major demand for pre-engineered buildings in the Asia Pacific region is contributed by India and China, owing to the growing population, economic growth, government investments, and demand for low-cost green buildings, further boosting the growth of market. In addition to this, rapid urbanization and increase in the use of steel in building and construction projects, fueling the growth of market. Vulnerability to corrosion, lower thermal conductivity, and lack of skilled manpower, are some of the key factors hampering the growth of market.

The pre-engineered buildings market has been segmented on the basis of type, application and region. Type segment includes prefabricated steel structure construction and prefabricated reinforced concrete construction. Prefabricated steel structure construction segment held largest market share of 68.68% and valued at USD 4.33 billion in 2019, due to ease of handling and less maintenance is needed. Prefabricated steel structure construction provides lower weight reduces foundation requirement, highly recycled and can be continued to be recycled, and durable if protected from corrosion. Application segment includes public buildings and residential construction. Public buildings segment held the largest market share of 57.78% in 2019, due advantages for the public buildings that includes great flexibility in design to suit the application, open floor plans are possible due to the capability of the steel frame to span large spaces without intermediate supports, building structure arrives at the job ready to erect, reducing building time, and delays due to weather are less. The market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central & South America, and Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific held the largest market share of 43.71% in 2019.The region is expected to show rapid economic and infrastructural growth. With lot of investments in the regions of China and India, the construction sector is growing. The inflow of foreign investment in India further augments the market for pre-engineered building.

The major companies for the global pre-engineered buildings market are Tata BlueScope Steel, Kirby Building Systems, Interarch Building Products, Jindal Buildsys Limited, Era Infra, Everest Industries, Lloyd Insulations, Multicolour Steels, PEBS Pennar, SML Group, Smith Structures, and Tiger Steel Engineering among others.

In October 2017, Everest Steel Building Solutions, the Pre-Engineered Building division of Everest Industries Ltd launched the pre-engineered building (PEB) products for designing, detailing, fabrication and erection of metal buildings.

