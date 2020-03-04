Global Plastic Water Tank Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.36% during the forecast period from 2020-2027

The global plastic water tank market is expected to grow from USD 3.29 billion in 2019 to USD 4.64 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.36% during the forecast period from 2020-2027.

Water storage plays an important role for commercial, industrial, and residential or domestic purposes. Plastic water storage tank is one of the best alternatives of conventional water storage methods. It is a highly durable light weight tank, which occupies less storage area vis-à-vis concert or cement tanks. Plastic tanks are lightweight and can be moved into position by hand, which is an advantage over the other tanks such as steel tanks. Plastic tanks comes in a wide variety of shapes and sizes, ranging from rounded, to slim line in the market.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/411561/request-sample

Increasing population is on one of the key driver for storing the waters, which results into increasing demand for plastic water tanks over the forecast period. In addition to this, increasing construction activities owing to rising urbanization, which requires huge water storage, further fuelling the growth of market. Furthermore, owing to its cost effectiveness and wide availability augmenting the growth of plastic water tanks market. However, rising stringent regulation on the usage of plastic product and harmful effect of plastics on environment, are some of the factors hampering the growth of market.

The market has been segmented on the basis of type, application and region. Type segment includes polyethylene, fiber glass and others. Fiber glass plastic water tanks segment held largest market share of 48.35% and valued at USD 1.58 billion in 2019. Fiberglass reinforced plastics, FRP, is an excellent choice of material for the construction of chemical storage tanks, piping systems, apparatus and other types of industrial process equipment. The FRP material properties beat many conventional materials, such as steel when it comes to chemical and corrosion resistance. Application segment includes food industry, chemical industry, commercial, residential and others. Residential segment held the largest market share of 41.47% in 2019. Residential water tanks are used for safe drinking water, rainwater harvesting, long term water storage, emergency portable water storage, fire protection, irrigation and gardening. For areas that experience heavy droughts, have frequent fires, or contain poor quality or contaminated water, having a residential water tank is necessary. The market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific held the largest market share of 34.39% in 2019, owing to increasing use of plastics water tanks for storing water.

ACCESS FULL REPORT: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/plastic-water-tank-market-by-type-polyethylene-fiber-411561.html

The major companies for the global plastic water tank market are Sintex Industries, Promax Plastics, Rototank, National Poly Industries, Niplast Storage Tanks, Tank Holding Corp., American Tank, GHP Manufacturing, Karplas Composite Plastic Fiberglass, Emiliana Serbatoi, Cotterill Civils, Carbery Plastics Limited, Plastic Proget European (PPE), Enduramaxx Limited, Al Bassam International Factories , Nova Plastic Industries, Elkhart Plastics and National Tank Outlet among others.

In June 2018, Grupo Rotoplas S.A.B. de C.V. announced that it has selling all its manufacturing assets in the U.S. to Tank Holding Corp.

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

Contact Us

Mark Stone

Phone: +1-201-465-4211

Email: sales@fiormarkets.com

Web: www.fiormarkets.com