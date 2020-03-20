Global Plastic Coatings Market Set to Grow USD 10 Billion By 2026

Findings from Facts and Factors report “Plastic Coating Market By Type (Acrylic, Polyurethane, Epoxy, and Other Types), By Process(Powder Coating, DIP Coating, Electrophoretic Painting, Spray Coating, and Other Process)and by End-User( for Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Medical, Building and Construction, and Others): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” states that the global Plastic Coating market in 2019 was approximately USD 7 Billion. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% and is anticipated to reach around USD 10 Billion by 2026.

A plastic coating offers dense, wear-resistant coatings to the metals which can remove air and water from the metal surface to avoid rusting. Due to the rising concern of carbon emissions from traditional coatings, the use of plastic coatings has increased tremendously in the automotive industry.A plastic coating is done using major techniques, like powder coating, electrophoretic painting,dip coating, spray coating, etc.

Request to Access Free Sample @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/plastic-coating-market-by-type-acrylic-polyurethane-epoxy-771

(The sample pages of this report is immediately accessible on demand).

This Free report sample includes:

The report covers present status and future prospects.

The report analyses market trends, size, and forecast in different geographically.

The report provides market competition overview among the Top companies.

The report provides a complete analysis of the current and emerging market trends and opportunities.

Example pages from the report.

FnF research methodology.

In the automotive market, plastic coatings are commonly used to coat the braces, seat springs radiator grilles, door handles, battery trays, filler tubing, and loops of a seat belt. The plastic coating is user-friendly and cost-effective. Hence increasing demand in the automotive industry for plastic coating is estimated to drive the plastic coating.

The rapid development of industrialization and urbanization in the emerging economies is projected to spur this market’s growth. However, the rise in the plastic coating market may be hindered by a major impact on the environment due to VOC pollution. Nonetheless, constant innovation for the introduction of bio-based coating is estimated to propel plastic coating growth over the forecast period.

Make An Inquiry About This Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/plastic-coating-market-by-type-acrylic-polyurethane-epoxy-771

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

The major types of plastic coating are acrylic, epoxy, polyurethane, and Others. Polyurethane provides high durability in the enhanced resistance to moisture. Due to various end-user applications of polyurethane, it is estimated to become the leading category. The method for plastic coating involves powder coating, electrophoretic painting, dip coating, and spray coating. A Dip coating is the most effective segment due to its ease of use and requires less machinery compared to other coating methods. The automotive segment has dominated the plastic coating with a prominent market share. In the automotive industry, the plastic coating is extensively used to achieve high strength and better adhesion which contributes significantly to the growth of the plastic coating market.

Europe dominated the plastic coating market and was considered to be the top producing area for revenue. This was primarily due to high plastic coating use in various industrial applications such as building & manufacturing, automotive, and aerospace. With the growing automotive industry, emerging economies such as India, China, and Japan are projected to be the most influential markets in the near future. North America was seen as a competitive market for the plastic coating industry. This was largely due to major use in the U.S. and Germany of plastic coating industries. Due to increasing industrialization in Brazil, Latin America is expected to have augmented growth over a period of years. In the forecast period, the Middle East and Africa are likely to fuel development in the plastic coating industry.

Explore Complete TOC/ Ask for Customization @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/plastic-coating-market-by-type-acrylic-polyurethane-epoxy-771

(This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please connect with our sales team, to customize your report according to research needs).

The prominent market players of plastic coatings are Akzonobel N.V., Nippon Paint Co. Ltd., BASF SE, AkzoNobel NV, PPG Industries, Inc., Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., 3M, Valspar Corporation, Kansai Paint Co., Ltd, Eastman Chemical Company, Bayer AG, Diamond Vogel Paints, and WackerChemie AG.

This report segments the Plastic Coating market as follows:

Global Plastic Coating Market: By Type Segmentation Analysis

Acrylic

Polyurethane

Epoxy

Others

Global Plastic Coating Market: By End User Segmentation Analysis

Powder coating

Dip coating

Electrophoretic painting

Spray coating

Others

Global Plastic Coating Market: Regional Segmentation Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe Germany The UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



About Us:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds. Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

Global Headquarters

Level 8, International Finance Center, Tower 2,

8 Century Avenue, Shanghai,

Postal – 200120, China

Tel: +86 21 80360450

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com