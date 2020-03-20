Global Pharmaceutical Intermediates Market Set to Grow USD 36209 Million by 2026

Findings from Facts and Factors report “Pharmaceutical Intermediates Market By Type (GMP and Non-GMP), By Application (Antipyretic Analgesics, Vitamins, Antibiotics, and Others), By End-Users (Research Labs, Pharmaceutical Companies, Contract Manufacturing Organizations, and Others), and By Region: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” states that the global Pharmaceutical Intermediates market in 2019 was approximately USD 27515 Million. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% and is anticipated to reach around USD 36209 Million by 2026.

Pharmaceutical intermediates are present in active pharmaceutical ingredients that are used in making drugs for the treatment of diseases. The demands for these chemical components are surging owing to the increasing number of drug manufacturing companies across the globe. In addition to this, the transformation taking place in the pharmaceutical industry further helps expand the global Pharmaceutical Intermediates market. The demand for various ranges of drugs owing to the changing lifestyle in developing and developed regions is anticipated to propel the market.

Additionally, the various advancements taking place in the pharmaceutical organizations additionally help boom the development of pharmaceutical intermediates market attain remedial goals. Apart from this, patent expiry is one of the major factors supporting the growth of the Pharmaceutical Intermediates market. The high expenditure on R&D activities and the need for appropriate treatment help enhance the Pharmaceutical Intermediates market growth over the forecast period. The growing number of geriatric population and incidences of chronic illness necessitate the demand for proper medication, thereby expanding the market of pharmaceutical intermediates.

North America held the majority of the market share of the global Pharmaceutical Intermediates market and is estimated to further expand during the forecast. The growth in North America attributes to the rising expenditure on drug development and discovery-related activities. Furthermore, the presence of top market players in the region helps surge the Pharmaceutical Intermediates market. The rapid development in the medical infrastructure has helped generate numerous opportunities for the market in the developing and developed regions. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate owing to the emerging pharmaceutical companies in countries like China and India. In addition, the growing number of geriatric populations and the prevalence of chronic diseases increase the demand for pharmaceutical intermediates.

Some of the key market players of the global Pharmaceutical Intermediates market includes Easter Chemical Corporation, Aceto Corporation, Vertellus Holdings LLC, Lianhetech, BASF SE, Dishman Group, Cycle Pharma, Midas Pharma GmbH, A.R. Life Sciences Private Limited, Dextra Laboratories Ltd., Codexis, Inc., ZCL Chemicals Ltd., Chemcon Specialty Chemical Pvt. Ltd., and Sanofi Winthrop Industries S.A.

This report segments the global Pharmaceutical Intermediates market as follows:

Global Pharmaceutical Intermediates Market: Type Segmentation Analysis

GMP

Non-GMP

Global Pharmaceutical Intermediates Market: Application Segmentation Analysis

Antipyretic Analgesics

Vitamins

Antibiotics

Others

Global Pharmaceutical Intermediates Market: End-UsersSegmentation Analysis

Research Labs

Pharmaceutical Companies

Contract Manufacturing Organizations

Others

Global Pharmaceutical Intermediates Market: Regional Segmentation Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe Germany The UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



