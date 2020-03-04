Global PET Keg Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.83% during the forecast period from 2020-2027

The global PET keg market is expected to grow from USD 89.61 million in 2019 to USD 208.21 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 10.83% during the forecast period from 2020-2027.

PET keg is a small barrel, which is used for storing wine, cider, beer, and soft drinks etc, and are available in major capacity of 20L and 30L PET keg in the market. It is commonly used to store, transport, and serve beer. These kegs can be filled using a range of different methods and can also be used in retail outlets anywhere in the world. The major advantage of using PET keg is they are disposable kegs. PET keg is one of the most common consumer keg as they are safe, at least as far as human health is concerned. To make a food grade plastic, the keg are hydrolyzed down to monomers, which are purified and then re-polymerized to make new PET keg.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/411552/request-sample

Environmental benefits of recycling PET keg primarily driving the growth of market. PET is recycle-friendly as its polymer chains breakdown at a low temperature, resulting in minimal degradation of the polymer chain during the recycling process. This ensures PET to be recycled numerous times before it becomes unfeasible for further recycling. In addition to this, increasing rapid urbanization is supported by strong economic opportunities in the manufacturing sector in the various countries, acts as a driving force for boosting both consumption and production of PET keg. However, increasing adoption of traditional steel kegs could hamper the market growth over the forecast period.

The market has been segmented on the basis of type, application and region. Type segment 20L, 30L, and others. 20L segment held largest market share of 52.32% and valued at USD 46.84 million in 2019 due to easy handling and PET kegs are supplied in rigid casings which makes them easy on conventional filling lines and in transport. Application segment includes beer, cider, and other drinks. Beer segment held the largest market share of 48.26% in 2019. The beer is filled into PET kegs for long time storage and are easy to handle and transportation. The increasing popularity of PET keg in beer packaging throughout the world has increased the market share of the beer application. The market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Europe held the largest market share of 26.67% in 2019. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the PET keg market with the highest CAGR of 11.28% owing to increasing beer and cider intake.

ACCESS FULL REPORT: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/pet-keg-market-by-type-20l-30l-application-411552.html

The major companies for the global PET keg market are Petainer, PolyKeg S.r.l., Lightweight Containers BV, Dispack Projects NVI, Rehrig Pacific Company, Inc., and Schäfer Container Systems among others.

In January 2018, Petainer announced the launch of new petainerKeg Hybrid as part of its global keg family of products. The one-way Hybrid keg offers universal filling, excellent handling, safety and sustainability benefits.

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

Contact Us

Mark Stone

Phone: +1-201-465-4211

Email: sales@fiormarkets.com

Web: www.fiormarkets.com