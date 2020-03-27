Global Peptide Antibiotics Market To 2027 With Prominent Vendors:Mylan N.V, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Fresenius Kabi AG, Novo Holdings A/S, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co

Peptide antibiotics market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market is growing at a healthy CAGR in the above-mentioned research forecast period. Rising prevalence of the infectious diseases worldwide and recently approval of the drug are the factors responsible for the growth of this market.

The major players covered in the peptide antibiotics market are Merck & Co., Inc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Pfizer Inc, Mylan N.V, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Fresenius Kabi AG, Novo Holdings A/S, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd, Allergan, Theravance Biopharma., Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc and others.

Global Peptide Antibiotics Market Scope and Market Size

Peptide antibiotics market is segmented on the basis of indication, drugs, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel.

Based on indication, the peptide antibiotics market is segmented into skin and skin structure infections, hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia (HABP/VABP), blood stream infections and others.

The drugs segment for peptide antibiotics market includes daptomycin, dalbavancin, telavancin and others.

Route of administration segment of peptide antibiotics market is segmented into oral, parenteral, topical and others.

On the basis of end-users, the peptide antibiotics market is segmented into hospitals, homecare, specialty clinics and others

Peptide antibiotics market has also been segmented based on the distribution channel into hospital pharmacy, online pharmacy, retail pharmacy and others.

