Global Party Supplies Market is set to grow at a CAGR of around 4.2% by 2027, owing to increasing demand for party Supplies across the globe: says Absolute Markets Insights.

The extravagant ceremonial nature and growing popularity of party culture among the people is escalating the demand for party supplies in the market. This societal westernization coupled with the common trend in expressing ideas on social media platforms is inducing the party culture amongst the people. This rise in market demand for party supplies is driven by the rising number of event organizers and party planners who utilize the products and services provided by the party supplies market. Such factors are increasing demand for the party services and products. The huge ceremonial budget and rising trend among people for throwing lavish parties are boosting the overall market growth.

The rise in per capita income in the emerging economies is also encouraging the people to make huge investments in ceremonies. Such factors have led to increase in number of event organizers in the world. These event organizers arrange the event in a celebrating mode by utilizing the products and services offered by the companies of party supplies market. They also provide customer specific services to their clients to maintain their customer relation. For those event organizers, high investment will be needed to fulfil their customers’ demands. This influx of money in the market by the event organizers and their customers is further increasing demand for party supplies and thus, leading to revenue generation for the market players. In terms of revenue, the global party supplies market stood at around US$ 12,774.66 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ 18,438.47 Mn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

“Global Party Supplies Market is expected to gain demand owing to rising ceremonial budget and increasing number of event organizers across the globe. This is increasing the demand for services and products provided by market players from party supplies market.”

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global party supplies market. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

Key report suggestions:

In terms of revenue, the balloon décor from the service segment is expected to show lucrative growth owing to the popularity of balloons amongst children and affordable nature of balloon décor service.

The event rental segment from the product segment displays a comparatively enormous growth than other product offerings; this growth in market can be attributed to necessity of these rentals for conducting a larger event and rising trend amongst people to make the ceremonies extravagant.

Business to Business from the Sales Channel Segment may generate more revenue because of the rising number of ceremonies and event organizers that utilize the services provided by the market players from the party supplies market.

North America is expected to hold a major market share in the Global party supplies market, growing at a CAGR of over 4.2% during the forecast period. The high per capita income coupled with popularity of party culture amongst the masses are the factors leading the market boost.

Key players operating in the Global party supplies market are AGC, LLC, All Fun Parties, AmazingCo, American Family Day, ChildTime Parties, Clowns.com, Joe’s Party Animals, Party City Holdings, My Party PhotoBooth, New England PhotoBooth, Party Pieces, My Balloon Guy, Tickled Photo Booth, WeddingWire, Inc., amongst Others.

Global Party Supplies Market:

By Service

Balloon Decor

Inflatables

Mascot Characters

Face Painters

Magician

Concession Rental

Photo Booth

By Product

Event Rentals

Cakes / Cupcakes

Catering, Bar Tending, Servers/ Cleanup Services

Music, Caricature Artists

Circus, Clowns & Acrobatics (including stilt walkers)

Tarot Card Reader and Hypnotics

Other Activities

By Sales Channel

Business to Business

Business to Customer

By Region

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries

Denmark

Finland

Iceland

Sweden

Norway

Benelux Union

Belgium

The Netherlands

Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Singapore

Rest of South Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

