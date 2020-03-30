Global Paresthesia Market­ Trends, Research, Analysis & Forecast 2026 Major Growth By GlaxoSmithKline plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Eli Lilly and Company, Abbott Pfizer Inc, Novartis AG, Medtronic

Paresthesia Market Is Expected To Grow At A Substantial Cagr In The Forecast Period Of 2019-2026. The Report Contains Data Of The Base Year 2018 And Historic Year 2017. This Rise In Market Value Can Be Attributed To The Increasing Prevalence Of Diabetes, Cancer, And Other Chronic Diseases, Changing Life Style, Development In The Healthcare Expenditure And The Government Support For The Research & Development For New And Better Treatment Have Fueled The Market Growth.

This paresthesia report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2018-2025 for the market. Paresthesia market report contains myriad of factors that have an influence on the market and include industry insight and critical success factors (CSFs), market segmentation and value chain analysis, industry dynamics, drivers, restraints, key opportunities, technology and application outlook, country-level and regional analysis, competitive landscape, company market share analysis and key company profiles. With the particular base year and the historic year, certain estimations and calculations are performed in this report.

The key market players in the global paresthesia market­ are AbbVie Inc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Baxter, Merck & Co., Inc, Novo Nordisk A/S, CELGENE CORPORATION, GlaxoSmithKline plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Eli Lilly and Company, Abbott Pfizer Inc, Novartis AG, Medtronic, Omron Healthcare, Inc, Boston Scientific Corporation, Stimwave LLC, Nevro Corp, Cyberonics, Inc, and others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2018, Mayo Clinic is developing Fingolimod which is in the early phase l of clinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic pain, numbness and tingling sensation. Fingolimod is a immunomodulating agent which binds to S1P receptors and acts as a functional antagonist

In January 2018, Boston Scientific Corporation received the FDA approval for Spectra WaveWriter, spinal cord stimulator (SCS) system that delivers electrical pulses to the spinal cord. It is the only system approved by the FDA to provide paresthesia therapy to relieve from pain and sensation. This system allows patients and physicians to combine therapeutic options and customize therapy to provide successful treatment for chronic pain and sensation

Competitive Analysis:

Global paresthesia market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of paresthesia market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Segmentation: Global Paresthesia Market­

By Types

(Acute Paresthesia, Chronic Paresthesia),

Treatment

(Immunosuppressant, Anticonvulsants, Tropical Creams, Antivirals, and Others),

Distribution Channel

(Online Pharmacy, Direct Tenders (Retailers and Others),

Route of Administration

(Oral, Topical, Intravenous and Others),

End- Users

(Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others),

Geography

(North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

