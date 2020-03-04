Global Paper and Plastic Straw Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.99% during the forecast period from 2020-2027

The global paper and plastic straw market is expected to grow from USD 5.90 billion in 2019 to USD 10.22 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.99% during the forecast period from 2020-2027.

The straw is a small tube that will allow its users to consume the beverage more conveniently. The straw is made up of tube paper, plastic or other materials and commonly use it by placing one end in the mouth and the other end in the beverage. The straw can be straight or have an adjustable angle of bellows segments. All across the globe, many companies and people are switching to paper straws instead of plastic, choosing paper over plastic as an eco-friendly alternative.

Increasing demand for paper and plastic straws in food packaging service is one of the key factor driving the growth of market. In food service, packaging for beverages, straws are considered to be the most important product in developed and developing countries across the globe. The increasing pollution from disposing of plastic packaging across the globe are creating problems for the ecosystem, which is anticipated to hinder the market growth. Rising number of hotels and restaurants across the globe are offering the key opportunities for the market.

The paper and plastic straw market has been segmented on the basis of type, application and region. Type segment includes paper and plastic straw. Plastic segment held largest market share of 68.20% and valued at USD 4.09 billion in 2019. A thin tube of paper or other material is used by placing one end in the mouth and the other in the beverage. Paper straws take less amount of time to decompose. Paper straws are fully biodegradable and compostable. Application segment includes hotels, restaurants & motels, bars & lounges, cafes and others. Cafes segment held the largest market share of 27.96% in 2019. The way customers drink iced coffee and fountain drinks will likely change as major corporations begin to move away from plastic straws. The shift comes after concerns were raised by environmental activists and across social media about the affect plastic drinking straws have on the environment once they are thrown away. The market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America. Asia-Pacific held the largest market share of 37.80% in 2019, owing to rising number of restaurants across the region.

The major companies for the global paper and plastic straw market are Tetra Pak International S.A., Aardvark Straws, Biopac Ltd, Merrypak, EcoPack, Dynamec- N/A, Hoffmaster, Yiwu Ishow-Party Toy Factory, Jinhua Heng Yue Paper Products Co., Ltd., SEOIL, Matrix, BD Straw, Jurong-N/A, and Huhtamaki, Nippon paper and Jien’an and Transcend packaging among others.

In June 2018, Tetra Pak International S.A. announced the launch of paper straws in Europe and customers have started field testing of its paper straws for beverage products in Europe. Tetra Pak International S.A. is the first carton packaging company to provide such straws for beverage cartons in the region.

