Global Palm Methyl Ester Market to Surge to USD 7.8 billion in 2026: Facts and Factors

Findings from Facts and Factors report “Palm Methyl Ester Market –By Application (Bio-fuel, Food, Lubricants, Surfactants, Agriculture, Solvents, Polymers, Metal Working Fluids, and Others): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” states that the global demand for palm methyl estermarket in 2019 was approximately USD 5.5 Billion.The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.10% and is anticipated to reach around USD 7.8 Billionby 2026.

Palm methyl ester is an organic aliphatic ester, obtained from palm oil. Palm oil can not be used directly therefore it is processed to form methyl esters by reacting to it with methanol. It can not be used specifically as engine oil, due to the high viscosity of palm oil. Palm oil forms the basis for biofuel production, and this can be linked to the growth of palm oil methyl ester due to the increasing popularity of biofuels.

In the biofuel industry the rising demand for palm methyl ester is anticipated to push the market for palm methyl ester in the forecast years. The palm methyl ester is commonly used in the paint and coating industries as polymers, solvents, and as surfactants in farming. The methyl ester in palm is cost-effective and environmentally friendly. The growing trend of green fuel will improve the demand for palm methyl. The food industry is anticipated to boost the palm methyl ester market in the next few years.Nevertheless, problemsfor instance deforestation of palm plantations can hamper the growth of the demand for palm methyl esters. Nonetheless, current research into palm methyl ester properties and unexploited prospects is likely to have a positive impact on the market for palm methyl ester in the coming years. Nevertheless, the increasing demand for the palm methyl ester market from the food industry is likely to present novelprospects in the future years.

The palm methyl ester is used in a variety of applications, including surfactants, lubricants, polymers, bio-fuel, fertilizer, solvents, food, metal working fluids, and others. As a lubricant, the automotive industry, the fiber industry, transformers, hydraulic fluids and the biodegradable lubes industry commonly use palm methyl ester. In the food& beverages industry, too, the palm methyl ester is used as emulsifiers and in agro sector as solvents to achieve better ecological and bearable adhesion, which significantly contributes to the development of the palm methyl ester market.

The Asia Pacific dominated the market for palm methyl ester in 2019 and is expected to continue its dominance in the years ahead. The rising automotive sector in India, Japan, and China has boosted the market of palm methyl ester and has also created new opportunities in the Asia Pacific region. Scaling up Europe’s biofuel investment is likely to boost the biofuel demand which is expected to boost the growth of the market for palm methyl ester over the forecast period.

Some of the key players ofthe palm methyl ester market are PG Worldwide Trade SDN BHD, RITS, LOL OleochemicalsSdn. Bhd., AM Biofuels Sdn Bhd., Green and Natural Sdn Bhd., Alternative Fuels Holdings SdnBhd, OnBiz Enterprise, Pure Diesel Co. Ltd., BioinventSdn Bhd., International Source, Natural Fuel PTE Ltd., Agricode Bio-Technology Pte Ltd. and Others.

This report segments the palm methyl ester market as follows:

Global Palm Methyl Ester Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis

Bio-fuel

Food

Lubricants

Surfactants

Agriculture

Solvents

Polymers

Metal Working Fluids

Others

Global Palm Methyl Ester Market: Regional Segmentation Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe Germany The UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



