Global Oxygenated Solvents Market to Surge Massive CAGR including Top Players|OXEA (Germany), Royal Dutch Shell (Netherlands), ExxonMobil (U.S.), LyondellBasell (Netherlands), BASF (Germany), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Eastman Chemical Company (U.S.), SINOPEC (China), and Petronas (Malaysia)

Global Oxygenated Solvents Market to Surge Massive CAGR

Oxygenated solvents are solvents whose chemical structure contains carbon atoms, hydrogen atoms, and oxygen atoms. To provide high purity, good solvency power the oxygenated solvents are used. They are wholly or partially miscible with water. Oxygenated solvents are acetone derivatives generally used in many applications such as paints, personal care products, cosmetics, aromas and fragrances, agrochemicals.

The Global Oxygenated solvents Market is register to grow at a CAGR of +7% over the forecast period 2020-2028.

The Top Key players of Global Oxygenated Solvents Market:

OXEA (Germany), Royal Dutch Shell (Netherlands), ExxonMobil (U.S.), LyondellBasell (Netherlands), BASF (Germany), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Eastman Chemical Company (U.S.), SINOPEC (China), and Petronas (Malaysia)

Market Segmentation by Source:

Conventional solvent

Bio & Green solvent

Market Segmentation by Type:

Alcohols

Esters

Glycols

Glycol Ethers

Ketones

Bio & Green Solvents

Market Segmentation by Application:

Paints & Coatings

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Crop Protection

Lubricants

Others

By Regions:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle-East & Africa

Asia-Pacific

Table of Contents:

Industry Overview of Global Oxygenated solvents Market Global Economic Impact on the Market Market Overview with Major players Production, revenue by region Supply, Consumption, Export, Import by regions Global Oxygenated Solvents Market Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type Market Analysis by Application Market Cost Analysis Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/traders Market Effect Factor Analysis Market Forecast (2020-2028) Appendix

