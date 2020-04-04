Global Organization and Change Management Consulting Market is Anticipated to Grow at a CAGR of 5.27% by 2027 Owing to Increasing Demand from Top-Tier Companies across the Globe

Change is inevitable in today’s era. Global multinational companies are hiring change management consulting firms to sustain in this fierce competitive world across the globe. For example, according to the survey done by U.S. based change management consulting company Business Talent Group, 83.0% of global corporations use independent organization and change management consultants. Change management is used by virtually all industries. For example global organizations including British Airways, Yahoo (acquired by Verizon Media) had hired change management consultants to solve their organizational problems. In merger in 1970, global British airlines company, British Airways needed to improve its performance. In 1980 continuous loss in performance resulted in British Airways losing approximately US$ 251.5 per minute. British Airways hired changed management consultants who worked with senior leadership to solve the problem. In June 2017 global internet giant Yahoo was acquired by U.S. telecom company brand Verizon Wireless. In 2012, Yahoo hired Marissa Mayer as CEO to bring back the company in profits. Marissa Mayer hired change management consultant McKinsey & Company to transitioning Yahoo from a bureaucratic organization structure to a democratic organization structure. The strategy adopted was Process, Bureaucracy & Jams (PB&J) program. The PB&J strategy led to over 1000 changes in the organization and performance of the company improved. All these factors are increasing the global market size of organization and change management consulting market.

Organization and change management consulting is used in various end-use industries including utilities, manufacturers, hospitals, bank and financial institutions among others. Poor implementation of change management in various organizations results in more than half of the change management initiatives fail. Thus, large enterprises are focusing on organization and change management consulting as it can give the company a positive result which can propel the business towards growth. Across the globe digitization is a prominent industry trend. Rise in digitization across all industries is resulting in change across various levels of the organization. E-commerce has affected all industries and organizations are forced to change their business model as per current business trends. Global retail industry is significantly affected with penetration of digitization in retail industry. Global brick and mortar retailers have adopted change management to diversify their business in online retail which the help of change management consultants thus increasing the size of global organization and change management consulting market.

The detailed research study provides the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global organization and change management consulting market. The organization and change management consulting market has been analyzed from demand as well as the supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply-side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

The global organization and change management consulting market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.27% during the forecast period, owing to increasing demand from top-tier companies across the globe.

Many large companies are hiring the organization and change management consulting firms to sustain in the competition around the globe.

Large enterprises are focusing on organization and change management consulting as it can give company a positive result which can propel the business towards the growth.

Some of the players operating in the global bus door system market are Accenture, Aon Hewitt Investment Consulting, Inc., Atos Consulting, Arthur D. Little, Bain & Company, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation, The Boston Consulting Group, Buck Global, LLC, Hitachi Consulting (Celerant Consulting), Deloitte, Ernst & Young, IBM, KPMG, McKinsey & Company, Mercer, PriceWaterCoopers, Towers Watson, among others.

Global Organization and Change Management Consulting Market:

By Service Type

Change Assessment

Change Impact Analysis

Change Capability Building

Change Management Strategy

Change Readiness Assessment

Change Implementation

Others

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By End User Industry

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Education

Food & Beverages

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail

Telecom & IT

Others

By Region

North America

S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

