Global Organic Personal Care Products Market Will Surpass USD 28.41 Billion by 2026

Findings from Facts and Factors report “Organic Personal Care Products Market By Product (Cosmetics, Skin Care, Oral Care, Hair Care, and Others), and By Region: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” states that the global Organic Personal Care Products market in 2019 was approximately USD 13.45 Billion. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% and is anticipated to reach around USD 28.41 Billion by 2026.

Organic products are made using natural resources. These chemical-free products include skin, hair, oral health, cosmetics, body sprays, oils, perfumes, and masculine and feminine hygiene products, among others. The organic and natural personal care market is surging owing to the demand for organic cosmetics. Thus, the introduction of new products and focus on research and development is expected to drive the global Organic Personal Care Products market over the forecast period.

Market Drivers:

The increasing consumption of cosmetics and skin & hair care products and the rising demand for the environment- and animal-friendly products is expected to foster the growth of the global Organic Personal Care Products market. Furthermore, the increasing R&D expenditure to have a better plant or animal extracts introduced into cosmetics will further promote market growth. The stringent government regulations regarding the use of synthetic products are likely to encourage the use of organic materials in the skincare industry. Additionally, the increasing awareness about the advantages of organic products over synthetic counterparts has resulted in an improvement in their demand in the few decades. The growing number of working women and modernization has prompted the consumers for better hygiene, health, and beauty in modern times, thereby exhibiting significant growth in the market. The high availability of organic personal care products in supermarkets, malls, drugstores, the online market also contributes to market growth. However, the sluggish economy has brought a change in consumer behavior, thereby lowering the purchase of expensive organic cosmetics and preferring products at discounted prices.

Market Segment Dominance:

Skincare category is projected to dominate the global Organic Personal Care Products market during the forecast period

Skincare category is expected to dominate the global Organic Personal Care Products market owing to the rising demand for organic and skin-friendly & sun care products among the consumers. Furthermore, the increasing number of working women, high demand for anti-aging products, and increasing awareness about the benefits of natural ingredients are expected to fuel the growth of the market. The changing lifestyle and development of new products, lipsticks, nail polishes, fragrances, and bronzing powders according to consumer preferences is expected to foster market growth.

Regional Dominance:

North America dominates the global Organic Personal Care Products market

North America held the majority of the market share in 2018. Dominance is attributed to the increasing consumption of organic beauty care products in the region. In addition to this, the rising awareness regarding the benefits of natural products like neem and turmeric in the personal care products is having a positive impact on the global Organic Personal Care Products market. Furthermore, favorable regulatory affairs have increased the investments at the domestic level, thereby opening new avenues for the market.

Market Players:

Some of the key market players of the global Organic Personal Care Products market include Burt’s Bees,Neutrogena Corporation, Aveda Corporation, Bare Escentuals Beauty, Inc., The Hain Celestial Group, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Amway Corporation, The Body Shop International PLC, Arbonne International LLC, and Yves Rocher SA.

This report segments the global Organic Personal Care Products market as follows:

Global Organic Personal Care Products Market: Product Segmentation Analysis

Skin Care

Hair Care

Oral Care

Cosmetics

Others

Global Organic Personal Care Products Market: Regional Segmentation Analysis

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe Germany The UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



