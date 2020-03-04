Global Operation Support System (OSS) Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.39% during the forecast period from 2020-2027

The global operation support system (OSS) market is expected to grow from USD 15.07 billion in 2019 to USD 23.06 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.39% during the forecast period from 2020-2027.

An operations support system (OSS) is a software component that enables a service provider to control, analyze, monitor, and manage the services on its network. These types of software applications, support most customer-facing activities, including billing, ordering, and support. OSS software is specifically dedicated to telecommunications service providers and mainly used for supporting network processes to maintain configure network components, provision services, network inventory, and manage faults. With the growth of new broadband and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) systems, OSS and network management are now applied to home networks.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/411546/request-sample

Telecom industry trends are driving operation support system (OSS) market across the globe, with new service layer architecture and customer experience management at the core, causing a move to automated systems and management-as-service logic which is a driver for operation support system. In addition to this, implementation of network functions virtualization (NFV), 5G wireless and Internet of Things (IoT) are driving the operation support system. However, optimization of these systems, platforms, and processes is one of the key challenge and could hamper the market growth over the forecast period.

The market has been segmented on the basis of type, application and region. Type segment is fragmented into network planning & design, service delivery, service assurance, service fulfilment and customer care. Service Fulfilment segment held largest market share of 37.55% and valued at USD 5.57 billion in 2019 due to fulfillment of telecommunications services involves assembling and making services available to subscribers. These activities delineate an operational infrastructure whose efficiency relies upon its ability to allow a communications service provider (CSP) to match the supply of services with demand in an economical way and with consistently high levels of quality and reliability. Application segment includes telecom enterprises, banking, finance services & insurance, retail, government, manufacturing and others. Telecom Enterprises segment held the largest market share of 71.94% in 2019. This system helps telecommunications service providers in managing networks and the service order experience for customers, with functions from service provisioning, network configuration, fault management, inventory management, and order management. The market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America held the largest market share of 38.11% in 2019, owing to early technology adoption and well developed IT infrastructure.

ACCESS FULL REPORT: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/operation-support-system-oss-market-by-type-network-411546.html

The major companies for the global operation support system (OSS) market are AMDOCS, Accenture PLC, Hewlett-Packard, IBM, ORACLE, Tata Consultancy Services, Ericsson Inc., Tech Mahindra, Huawei Technology, and Nokia Networks, Inc. among others.

In January 2017, Amdocs announced that NetLink Trust, Singapore’s nationwide telecommunications infrastructure provider, has selected Amdocs to deliver a next-generation business and operations support system (B/OSS) to transform its legacy systems and fully automate order management, service design and delivery processes and service assurance.

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

Contact Us

Mark Stone

Phone: +1-201-465-4211

Email: sales@fiormarkets.com

Web: www.fiormarkets.com