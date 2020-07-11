The global oilfield communications market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of around 8.4% during the forecast period, 2020–2026. Oil and gas industry include the processes of extraction, refining, exploration, and transportation of petroleum products.

Request for sample@ https://dataintelo.com/request-sample/?reportId=90630

Oilfield Communications can be defined as the technologies used by the oil & gas industry to collect, store, and manage the complex data requirements and field operations coupled with collaborative work processes among multiple offshore and onshore sites. It is a communication system to provide support to oil and gas industries that are in need of information for the oil exploration, production processes, reporting technology, automation and other processes that occur. The oil and gas industry consists of segments such as upstream, midstream, and downstream industries. Upstream segment is the first stage that involves the extraction of oil and gas. Midstream operations involve transportation of oil from the extraction sites to refineries. The downstream segment involves the refining of crude oil and distribution of the final products. This industry has evolved and creating a need for reliable, secure, and efficient network solutions to transfer information between the offshore rigs and from offshore fields to onshore facilities.

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

Increasing demand for robust communication network and high bandwidth communication solutions as most of the exploration operations are in harsh and remote areas, and downstream process on the oilfields which is expected to boost the market growth.

Increasing significance of cyber security in oil and gas industry is fueling the market growth.

Growing adoption of cloud-based services and demand for keeping offshore sites connected with the inshore site and transfer information about production stats, which helps in better supply chain management is a major factor driving the growth of the market.

Increasing demand for computerizing the accomplishment of tasks executed by cross-functional teams, streamlining the business management processes using advanced information technology is expected to boost the market growth.

Increasing drilling activities is expected to boost the demand for oilfield communication technology and thus fueling the market growth.

Stringent regulatory norms and growing concerns about data security, asset security, and monitoring has been restraining the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global oilfield communications market are Siemens AG, ABB Ltd, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Baker Hughes (General Electric Company), Inmarsat PLC, Speedcast International Limited, CommScope, Immarsat Plc, Ceragon Networks Ltd. , RAD Data Communications Inc. , Airspan Networks, and Commtel Networks Inc.

Ask for discount@ https://dataintelo.com/ask-for-discount/?reportId=90630

The global oilfield communications market has been segmented on the basis of

Solutions

M2M Communication

Unified Communication Solutions

Video Conferencing

VoIP

Wired/Wireless Intercom

Others

Network Technology

Cellular Communication

VSAT

Fiber Optic

Microwave

Tetra Network

Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

Regions

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Enquiry Before Buying@ https://dataintelo.com/enquiry-before-buying/?reportId=90630

Why Choose Us:

We offer industry-leading critical reports with accurate insights into the future of the market.

Our reports have been evaluated by some industry experts in the market, thus making them beneficial for the company’s to maximize their return on investments.

We provide a comprehensive pictorial representation of the information, strategic recommendations, outcomes of the analytical tools to offer an elaborate landscape, highlighting the key market players. This detailed assessment of the market will help the company increase efficiency.

The demand and supply dynamics offered in the report give a 360 degree view of the market.

Our report helps readers decipher the current and future constraints in the Oilfield Communications Market , and help them formulate optimum business strategies to maximize growth in the market.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Assumptions and Acronyms Used Research Methodology Oilfield Communications Market Overview Global Oilfield Communications Market Analysis and Forecast by Type Global Oilfield Communications Market Analysis and Forecast by Application Global Oilfield Communications Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel Global Oilfield Communications Market Analysis and Forecast by Region North Oilfield Communications Market Analysis and Forecast Latin Oilfield Communications Market Analysis and Forecast Europe Oilfield Communications Market Analysis and Forecast Asia Pacific Oilfield Communications Market Analysis and Forecast Middle East & Africa Oilfield Communications Market Analysis and Forecast Competition Landscape

About DataIntelo:

DATAINTELO has set its benchmark in the market research industry by providing syndicated and customized research report to the clients. The database of the company is updated on a daily basis to prompt the clients with the latest trends and in-depth analysis of the industry. Our pool of database contains various industry verticals that include: IT & Telecom, Food Beverage, Automotive, Healthcare, Chemicals and Energy, Consumer foods, Food and beverages, and many more. Each and every report goes through the proper research methodology, validated from the professionals and analysts to ensure the eminent quality reports.

Contact Info:

Name: Alex Mathews

Address: 500 East E Street, Ontario,

CA 91764, US.

Phone No: US: +1 909 545 6473 | IND: +91–7000061386

Email: sales@dataintelo.com

Website: https://dataintelo.com