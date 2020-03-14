Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Opportunity Assessments 2020-2025| Illumina, Inc., Qiagen, Agilent Technologies

A Profession Intelligence Report published with the title Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market has given an in-depth information about Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market economy to readers.

This report makes readers aware about data which covers price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution among others. This will help readers to know about market key players in a better manner. The report comprises of regional development status, covering all the major regions of the world. This regional status shows size (in terms of value and volume), and price data for Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market.

Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Report presents a dynamic vision to conclude and research market size, market hope and competitive environment. The study is derived from primary and secondary statistical data and consists of qualitative and numerical analysis.

The main company in this survey is: Illumina, Inc., Qiagen, Agilent Technologies, Genomatix GmbH, and Roche

Based on Technology, the market is segmented into Whole Exon Sequencing (WES), Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS), Targeted Sequencing, Resequencing Technique,

Based on Application, the market is segmented into Oncology, Reproductive Health, Clinical Investigation, Consumer Genomics, Immune Monitoring, Others, Based on Product, the market is segmented into & SERVICESPre-Sequencing Products, Sequencing Services, Data Analysis,

Based on End use, the market is segmented into Academic Research, Hospital Settings, Clinical Laboratories, Others,

Next-generation sequencing (NGS) involves an advanced level of genetic sequencing which is a level above the conventional methods such as capillary electrophoresis-based Sanger sequencing. NGS procedure is a multi-step process where a number of smaller laboratory processes combine to form the whole next-generation sequencing process. This includes pre-sequencing steps of sample preparation, target enrichment, library preparation under NGS pre-sequencing, the sequencing procedure under NGS Sequencing and data warehousing and data interpretation under NGS data analysis in the workflow outlook.

NGS technology is used for the wide array of sequencing approaches such as transcriptome, genome, and epigenome of any organism. Sequencing techniques differ primarily based on the development of DNA/RNA samples, i.e. tissue type, organism, experimental conditions, and others. This technology is very effective and flexible for the variety of study in large genomic centers to small-scale laboratories. NGS sequencing method is different from Sanger sequencing at a fundamental level in which instead of one fragment being expanded a time, over millions of fragments are expanded in simultaneous reactions which greatly enhance the sequencing capabilities.

As per the report the Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) industry reached at its zenith till 2018. It is made after in-depth study of the market. The analysis reveals that the leading segments have established their reputation in the market and the insights will help them to come up with new strategies. In short this report will be valuable for those who have unbiased information about stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and supply, demand, and future predictions.

The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for regions namely; North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, and Asia Pacific after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors for the Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market.

Research Methodology:

Primary Research:

The facts mentioned in the report is gathered from the Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) industry experts. These experts are management organizations, processing organizations, analytic service providers of the industry’s value chain. Interviews are conducted with all these experts to take out quality information from them for knowing the future prospects of the market.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – industry experts such as CEO, vice presidents, marketing director, technology & innovation directors, founders and related key executives from various key companies and organizations in the Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) industry have been interviewed to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study.

Secondary Research:

In the Secondary research crucial information about the industries value chain, total pool of key players, and application areas. It also assisted in market segmentation according to industry trends to the bottom-most level, geographical markets and key developments from both market and technology-oriented perspectives.

