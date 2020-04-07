Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Future Forecast Report 2020 with Latest Industry Developments 2027

Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market research report is a proven source of information which offers a telescopic view of the current market trends, situations, opportunities and status. The data and the information regarding the Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) industry are taken from reliable sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the market experts. The data and the information regarding the Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) industry are taken from reliable sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the market experts. It covers major manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors and major types, major applications.

Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market accounted to USD 13.51 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 22.7% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

The Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market By Product (Instruments (Hiseq series, Miseq series, ION Torrent, SOLiD, Pacbio Rs II and Sequel system), Consumables (Sample preparation consumables, Other), Services (Sequencing services, Data management services), by Application (Diagnostics, Drug Discovery , Biomarker Discovery , Precision Medicine , Agriculture & Animal Research), by End-user (Hospitals & Clinics, Research Centers and Academic & Government Institutes, and Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies), by Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Major Market Competitors:

Illumina, Inc.,

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.,

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.,

QIAGEN,

BGI,

Oxford Nanopore Technologies,

PerkinElmer, Inc.,

GATC Biotech AG,

Agilent Technologies,

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd,

Macrogen, Inc.,

Eurofins Scientific,

Biomatters Limited,

Genomatix GmbH,

PierianDx, Myriad Genetics, Inc.,

Partek Incorporated,

DNASTAR, Inc.,

New England Biolabs

Among others.

Short Table of Contents (TOC)

INTRODUCTION

1.1 OVERVIEW OF THE GLOBAL NEXT GENERATION SEQUENCING (NGS) MARKET

1.2 CURRENCY AND PRICING

1.3 LIMITATION

1.4 MARKETS COVERED

2 MARKET SEGMENTATION

2.1 KEY TAKEAWAYS

2.2 ARRIVING AT THE GLOBAL NEXT GENERATION SEQUENCING (NGS) MARKET SIZE

2.3 GLOBAL NEXT GENERATION SEQUENCING (NGS) MARKET:

RESEARCH SNAPSHOT

2.4 ASSUMPTIONS

3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1 DRIVERS

3.2 RESTRAINTS

3.3 OPPORTUNITIES

3.4 CHALLENGES

4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

5 PREMIUM INSIGHTS

6 BY Product

6.1 OVERVIEW

6.2 Instruments

6.3 Consumables

6.4 Services

7 BY application

7.1 OVERVIEW

7.2 Diagnostics

7.3 Drug Discovery

7.4 Biomarker Discovery

7.5 Precision Medicine

7.6 Agriculture & Animal Research

8 BY End-user

8.1 OVERVIEW

8.2 Hospitals & Clinics

8.3 Research Centers and Academic & Government Institutes

8.4 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

9 BY GEOGRAPHY

9.1 COUNTRYWISE GLOBAL NEXT GENERATION SEQUENCING (NGS) MARKET, (ALL SEGMENTATION PROVIDED ABOVE IS REPRESENTED IN THIS CHAPTER BY COUNTRY)

9.2 KEY PRIMARY INSIGHTS: BY MAJOR COUNTRIES

10 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

10.1. GLOBAL NEXT GENERATION SEQUENCING (NGS) MARKET:

COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS

10.2. NORTH AMERICA NEXT GENERATION SEQUENCING (NGS) MARKET: COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS

10.3. EUROPE NEXT GENERATION SEQUENCING (NGS) MARKET:

COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS

10.4. APAC NEXT GENERATION SEQUENCING (NGS) MARKET:

11 COMPANY PROFILES

11.1 QIAGEN

11.2 BGI

11.3 Oxford Nanopore Technologies

11.4 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

11.5 PerkinElmer Inc.

11.6 GATC Biotech AG

12 APPENDIX

13 ABOUT DATA BRIDGE MARKET RESEARCH

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Advanced technology in NGS platforms and increased applications of NGS.

Increased in adoption of NGS among research laboratories and academic institutes.

Efficient speed, cost, and accuracy of the technology.

Drug discovery applications in NGS technology are some of the factors which drives the market.

R&D investments are another factor to grow the market.

Lack of skilled technicians.

Accuracy and uniformity concerns in diagnostics testing limits the growth of market.

Interpretation of complex data and issues regarding storage of sequencing data hinders the market.

Legal and ethical issues are the challenge in the growing market.

Emerging markets are proving the new opportunities in the growth of the market.

Application of NGS in precision medicines & Biomarker discovery.

