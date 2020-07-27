Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market 2020 | Growth, Share, Trends, Opportunities And Focuses On Top Players | PerkinElmer, Inc., Roche Holding AG, QIAGEN N. V.

Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market: Past, Current, and Future Market Analysis, Trends, and Opportunities, 2016-2026

The new report published by the Market Research Store global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market is slated for a rapid growth in the coming years. The research study projects that the market is expected to grow at a good CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The valuation for the Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market made by our research analysts is around USD XX Million in 2019 and anticipates USD XX Million by the end of 2026.

The competitive landscape evaluation of the Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market players include PerkinElmer, Inc., Roche Holding AG, QIAGEN N. V., Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Ltd., GATC Biotech AG, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Illumina, Inc., BGI, Macrogen, Inc., Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., Eurofins. The information that is profiled for each of the market player will include their primary foundation business model as well as their current business strategy, SWOT analysis, their market share, revenue, pricing, gross margin , and the recent developments.

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Report Insights

• Overview of the Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market, its scope, and target audience.

• In-depth description about the market drivers, restraints, future market opportunities, and challenges.

• Details about the advanced technologies, including big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms used by the global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market

• Primary legislations that will have a great impact on the global platform.

• Comprehensive analysis about the key players in the global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market.

• Recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, R&D projects are mentioned in the Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market report.

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Segmentation

Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market: By Type Analysis

Whole Targeted Re-Sequencing, Genome Sequencing, De Novo Sequencing, Exome Sequencing, RNA-Seq, ChIP-Seq, Methyl-Seq

Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market: By Application Analysis

Diagnostics, Drug Discovery, Biomarker Discovery, Personalized Medicine, Agriculture and Animals Research

Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market: By Regional Analysis

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

In the segmentation part of the report a thorough research of each and every segment is done. For in-depth information some of the major segments have been segregated into sub-segments. In the regional segmentation also our research analysts have not only concentrated on the major regions but have also included the country-wise analysis of the Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market.